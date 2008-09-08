Introducing the New Tru-Spec® 24/7™ All Season Pants

As Versatile As The Originals - Even Lighter Weight for More Comfort

(Marietta, Georgia)

TRU-SPEC by Atlanco has introduced an ultra-comfortable, lightweight alternative to its popular cotton canvas 24-7 duty/casual trousers. Like the original 24-7’s, the neware based on the multi-function trousers commonly worn by many police tactical teams, but they have been designed for both style and function and they easily cross the line easily between on-duty and off-duty wear.

To ensure maximum wearability in virtually any environment, the new 24/7 All Season Pants are manufactured from rugged, lightweight 6.5 oz 65/35 polyester cotton rip-stop (the originals are 8.5 oz. 100% cotton canvas). The fabric is Teflon TM coated to protect against stains.

TRU-SPEC has designed its 24-7 All Season Pants with what TRU-SPEC calls an “Engineered Dimensional Fit”. That simply means that the length of the rise increases in proportion to the length of the inseam. The result is a nearly perfect fit…or Tru-Fit…regardless of the wearer’s size or body style. As a further accommodation to comfort, TRU-SPEC has integrated a Comfort Fit Slider Waistband into the trouser design. Much like the expandable waistband found on some expensive dress trousers, this band is inside, not outside the waistband. It stretches and conforms to the body shape and provides ease of movement on-the-job.

TRU-SPEC’s thoughtful design includes a host of special features and functions aimed at real working cops, including:

Two (2) extra-deep slash-style front pockets for secure storage of equipment and personal effects; Two (2) roomy, cargo pockets with expandable gussets, secure hook-and-loop flap closures on a fashionable slanted pocket cover, and each with a hidden internal pocket for an extra magazine, small backup pistol or other equipment; Two (2) external cell phone/magazine pockets, also with secure hook-and-loop flap closures; Two easy-access knife or accessory pockets; Two generous rear pockets with hook-and-loop flaps; Reinforced knees with inside openings for tactical knee pads , as necessary.

TRU-SPEC’s new 24/7 All Season Pants are available in five popular colors: Khaki, Navy, Olive Drab, Coyote and Black. All colors will be available in waist sizes from 28 to 54. All sizes up to 44 will be available in a choice of 30”, .32” or 34” inseam lengths; sizes 28 to 54 are also available unhemmed in 37” length.