Keep Your Toes Toasty With THERMACELL’S Proflex Insoles

Bedford, MA -- ThermaCELL Heated Insoles have transformed how time is spent outdoors by bringing heat to your feet. The recently introduced ThermaCELL Heated Insoles ProFLEX has new features, including extendable warmth, increased comfort and flexibility. These Heated Insoles have more features and functionality than any other foot warming option available on the market today.

ThermaCELL Heated Insoles ProFLEX give consumers who work or play outdoors the option of braving the elements longer with additional warmth. The removable, rechargeable batteries can easily and quickly be changed while the insole remains in the boot or shoe. By purchasing additional battery packs (sold separately), consumers can have extra batteries ready to reload into their insoles, ensuring all-day warmth. The batteries can be charged by using the included wall charger or any powered USB port. Other features of the insole include additional flexibility for easy insertion into a variety of shoes or boots, as well as the shock-absorbing Poron® cushion under the heel, an antimicrobial material that is comfortable and resilient.

ThermaCELL Heated Insoles ProFLEX product features include:

•Rechargeable, removable batteries that can be changed without removing insole from footwear, allowing for hassle-free and quick replacement of batteries

•Made from Polyurethane foam that is breathable, conducts heat efficiently, offers great shape retention and shock absorbency

•Wall charger and USB cable are included so insoles can be charged from any wall outlet or powered USB port

•The cord on the battery charger can be disconnected and the charger can be used as a protective carrying case for the batteries

•Insoles are highly water-resistant to protect electronics, function well in damp environments, and are manufactured using a unique protection process

•Utilizes one-of-a-kind patent-pending technology

•Batteries charge in four hours or less, last up to five hours of constant warmth per charge, and recharge over 500 times for years of use

•Made for men and women, the ThermaCELL Heated Insoles ProFLEX are customizable to fit any shoe size from a women’s 4.5 to a men’s 13 and are available in: small, medium, large, x-large, and xx-large.

Consistent with the original ThermaCELL Heated Insoles, the advanced heat technology provides remote controlled foot-warming comfort as needed. The wireless remote gives fingertip control between Medium (100°F), High (111°F) and No Heat, all while feet remain comfortably inside your shoes or boots. Their versatility allows the freedom to slip them into different footwear, depending on the activity. Each remote features a uniquely coded, highly reliable radio frequency transmitter that is paired to one set of insoles and has a range of seven feet. The remote can easily be attached to zippers and belts or simply stored inside a pocket.

ThermaCELL Heated Insoles ProFLEX have an MSRP of $179.99 and are the extended solution to cold feet.

About Schawbel Technologies LLC

ThermaCELL Heat Packs and Heated Insoles are products of Schawbel Technologies LLC, a company primarily focused on providing consumer comfort through innovative, patented products. Schawbel Technologies is a spin-off from The Schawbel Corporation, which was founded in 1981 by William Schawbel through the acquisition of two divisions from the Gillette Company. All products undergo rigorous third-party testing and meet or exceed battery, materials, and safety certifications and standards worldwide. For more information about Schawbel products, visit http://heat.thermacell.com or call 1-877-687-3741.