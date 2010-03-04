New Apparel Manufacturing Facility Improves Elbeco’s Flame Resistant Capacity And Adds Wrinkle-Free Product Capabilities

Reading PA. — Today Elbeco Incorporated announced the opening of a new ISO 9001-2000 manufacturing facility in San Juan Del Rio, Querétaro, Mexico. The new facility will supplement the company’s industry-leading domestic uniform manufacturing capacity.

“This expansion of our production capacity is a major initiative in furthering Elbeco’s ability to service the growing demand for our NFPA certified flame resistant (FR) and tactical uniform apparel,” stated David Lurio, President of Elbeco. “Having the flexibility to manufacture in the United States at our existing Los Angles-based facility and in San Juan Del Rio, gives us greater flexibility to satisfy customer demand for stock and custom uniform programs.”

Both the Los Angeles and San Juan Del Rio plants are ISO 9001-2000 certified facilities, and San Juan Del Rio has the additional capability to autoclave garments. Autoclaving is a non-chemical thermal process that causes the fabric to become partially crystallized, essentially creating a “fabric memory.” The end result is a wrinkle-resistant garment that retains its like-new visual appearance.

“Investing in autoclaving reflects our commitment to produce the highest performance FR products in the industry,” stated David Storhaug, Director of Product Development. The process provides easy care while looking great through repeated washings and wearing.”

Elbeco Incorporated has been manufacturing uniforms for Police, Fire, EMS, Postal, Tactical, and Transportation personnel for over 100 years. With over 400 union-represented associates, the company is America’s premier and largest manufacturer of union-made uniforms for public safety, supplying over 17,000 agencies across the U.S. Elbeco services the uniform needs of this professional community through its network of over 500 authorized dealers in the U.S. and Canada. In 2005, Elbeco acquired Transcon Manufacturing to service its customers’ growing needs for FR, tactical, and protective uniforms. The majority of Elbeco uniforms are manufactured in the U.S. at facilities in Reading and Frackville, Pennsylvania, Galion, Ohio, Warsaw, Missouri, and Los Angeles, California. Additional information about Elbeco Incorporated and its products can be found at www.elbeco.com.

