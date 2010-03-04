New Female Trouser Design Finally Brings Fashion Fit To Public Safety Professionals

Reading PA. — Today Elbeco Incorporated announced the introduction of its new women’s fit uniform trouser design, Ladies Choice. “For years the industry failed to design a woman’s pant that was actually intended for a female public safety officer” stated Dave Storhaug, Director of New Product Development at Elbeco. “Thankfully, those days are over.”

“This is not a modified man’s pant. Women will immediately notice in the contoured waist band, shortened rise, and tapered leg, that this pant was designed specifically for them”, continued Storhaug.

David Lurio, President of Elbeco added, “The Ladies Choice design represents several years of field testing with some of the most prestigious public safety agencies in the country like the Pittsburgh Police Department. We set out to produce the best fitting women’s pant in the industry by matching the comfort of mainstream women’s fashion apparel with the service required in today’s public safety markets. Today we have achieved that goal.”

“Incorporating the Ladies Choice design across all our major product lines is another example of our continued commitment to fulfilling the needs of the public safety sector”, stated Lurio.

Elbeco Incorporated has been manufacturing uniforms for Police, Fire, EMS, Postal, Tactical, and Transportation personnel for over 100 years. With over 400 union-represented associates, the company is America’s premier and largest manufacturer of union-made uniforms for public safety, supplying over 17,000 agencies across the U.S. Elbeco services the uniform needs of this professional community through its network of over 500 authorized dealers in the U.S. and Canada. In 2005, Elbeco acquired Transcon Manufacturing to service its customers’ growing needs for FR, tactical, and protective uniforms. The majority of Elbeco uniforms are manufactured in the U.S. at facilities in Reading and Frackville, Pennsylvania, Warsaw, Missouri, and Los Angeles, California. Additional information about Elbeco Incorporated and its products can be found at www.elbeco.com.

