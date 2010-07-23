Rak Wear is Proud to be Using American Apparel

http://www.americanapparel.netRak Wear just launched their brand new apparel line featuring exclusively designed shirts for police, firefighters and emergency personnel this month. With this launch, Rak Wear is are proud to announce they are using American Apparel products, just another reason to trust the qualityand care that goes into each and every shirt manufactured.

For a limited time Rak Wear is offering over 10% off on each item purchased. Start shopping now and save!

About Rak Wear



Rak Wear graphic designs are an artistic interpretation of what first responders face each day and why they are considered heroes around the world. With Rak Wear designs there is a feeling, a sense of unity that first responders can appreciate. Rak Wear offers shirts and apparel products with the ultimate in comfort and style.

For more information, visit www.rak-wear.com.