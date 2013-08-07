Tacprogear Introduces New Multicam Tactical Product Line

Tacprogear Multicam line features bags, packs, pouches, cases and accessories for the operator.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Tacprogear, a leading manufacturer of tactical equipment used by professionals around the globe announces their new line of Multicam® tactical gear. The Multicam camouflage pattern allows warfighters to hide in a variety of environments, weather and light/dark scenarios. The Multicam’s pattern reflects the environment’s surrounding colors, whether it is under a canopy of trees or in the desert.

The new Tacprogear line-up of Multicam tactical gear includes all the Tacprogear pouches, packs, bags, rifle cases, hydration systems and accessories. The new line is available at the Tacprogear website or stores nationwide.

About Tacprogear, LLC:

Tacprogear is a leading manufacturer of tactical equipment used by professionals around the globe. The Tacprogear product lines include apparel, armor, bags and packs, nylon pouches, accessories and more.

Bridging the gap between outdoor functionality and real world requirements, Tacprogear is designing new solutions through the innovative use of lightweight materials and cutting edge manufacturing techniques. Tacprogear relies heavily upon the constant feedback and input from operators in the field, and seeks to continually evolve the product offerings. www.tacprogear.com