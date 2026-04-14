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Airborne and Maritime

‘She refused to provide ID': Manatee interrupts Fla. patrol boat wash for a drink

Video shows a curious manatee circling a Bradenton PD patrol boat for the perfect stream, earning the nickname “dock inspector”

April 14, 2026 05:26 PM • 
Joanna Putman

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department released video showing a manatee arriving for a drink as officers rinsed a patrol boat.

“Marine Unit officers ... were wrapping up patrol and rinsing the boat when an unexpected ‘dock inspector’ showed up for a drink,” the department stated.

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Video shows the manatee maneuvering around the boat to get the best flow of water falling from the motors. At one point, it can be seen floating on its back, catching the water.

In spite of the cute interaction, the department warned that while manatees enjoy fresh water sips, it is critical not to feed or water them intentionally. Associating people and boats with handouts would place them in danger.

“We skipped the citation (she refused to provide ID) and waited for her to clear out before docking,” the department stated. “Because even when they’re breaking the rules, manatees still get the right of way.”

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com