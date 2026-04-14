‘She refused to provide ID': Manatee interrupts Fla. patrol boat wash for a drink

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department released video showing a manatee arriving for a drink as officers rinsed a patrol boat.

“Marine Unit officers ... were wrapping up patrol and rinsing the boat when an unexpected ‘dock inspector’ showed up for a drink,” the department stated.

| DOWNLOAD: Governing AI in policing — What law enforcement leaders need to know

Video shows the manatee maneuvering around the boat to get the best flow of water falling from the motors. At one point, it can be seen floating on its back, catching the water.

In spite of the cute interaction, the department warned that while manatees enjoy fresh water sips, it is critical not to feed or water them intentionally. Associating people and boats with handouts would place them in danger.

“We skipped the citation (she refused to provide ID) and waited for her to clear out before docking,” the department stated. “Because even when they’re breaking the rules, manatees still get the right of way.”