‘Back the f*** up': Man yells at N.J. detective, pulls gun from pocket before fatal OIS

By Chris Sheldon | NJ.com

nj.com

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. — Investigators have released body cam and surveillance footage of a New Jersey State Police detective shooting a man in Camden County last year.

The detective, along with a second detective who were both assigned to the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, were conducting an investigation involving Shawn Phillips, 37, of Berlin Township on July 29, 2025, when they found him standing on the front steps of a home on Haddon Avenue, according to a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

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In the footage released Monday by the office, one of the detectives is seen getting out of his car after parking in the rear of the home.

After approaching the front of the building, he spotted Phillips and said “Don’t fu**ing move, hands, hands” while pointing his gun.

Phillips said “Back the f**k up” as he reached in his right front pocket to retrieve a gun.

The detective, who was not identified, fired his service weapon multiple times, striking Phillips, the footage shows.

The footage can be seen here.

Warning: The videos may be disturbing to some viewers as they include footage of a fatal shooting and include graphic language.

Medical aid was given to Phillips, who was then transported by EMS to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 p.m., the office said.

Police recovered a revolver, loaded with live rounds, at the scene after the shooting, investigators said.

No other details were released Monday as the office was still investigating the shooting.

Under state law, the Attorney General’s office is required to investigate all police-involved shootings. Evidence will be presented to a grand jury to determine if it supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

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