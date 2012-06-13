Tactical Distributors and Costa Ludus Announce Syndicate Partnership

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Tactical Distributors and Costa Ludus are pleased to announce our syndicate partnership.

Tactical Distributors is launching “Costa’s Corner”, a dedicated page highlighting tactical gear selected and used by Costa Ludus. We are also excited to announce that Tactical Distributors will be the exclusive provider of the Costa Ludus logo embroidery option on your Arc’teryx gear purchased through Tactical Distributors.

Visit Tactical Distributors’ and Chris Costa’s Facebook page and welcome this great partnership, and be on the lookout for exclusive deals from Tactical Distributors.

About Tactical Distributors

Tactical Distributors is dedicated to providing unparalleled tactical product availability and customer service to purchasers and representatives of the men and women who work to keep America safe, while continuing profit growth and development in an ever changing market. For more information visit www.TacticalDistributors.com, ‘like’ the official Facebook page and follow on Twitter.