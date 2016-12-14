Angel Armor announces its presence at SHOT Show 2017

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Angel Armor, LLC today announced its presence at the 39th annual NSSF SHOT Show, the world’s largest trade event focused on shooting, hunting, law enforcement and the armed forces industry. Angel Armor will join 1,600 exhibitors attracting over 64,000 attendees at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV to showcase their innovative ballistic armor solutions.

“We are excited to present products that build on our legacy product lines with higher levels of ballistic protection, greater coverage area and new designs,” said Dave Goldfain, Director of Marketing for Angel Armor. “We look forward to connecting with the SHOT Show audience, our customers and engaging our trusted media partners under the roof of the industry’s leading show.”

Angel Armor will be exhibiting at SHOT Show, January 17 - 20, 2017 at the following locations:

SHOT Show Booth 7109, Level 1 Law Enforcement

SHOT Show New Product Center

To kick off an action-packed week, Angel Armor will also exhibit at Industry Day at the Range, Booth NS-40, on January 16, 2017. Industry Day at the Range will give media and buyers a hands-on experience with Angel Armor’s newly launched 2017 product lineup. Angel Armor will join 170 manufacturers exhibiting at the premier shooting event in the industry.

Angel Armor encourages media, buyers and industry influencers to stop by the Angel Armor booth spaces or schedule a personal meeting with Angel Armor to receive an exclusive product showing and a 2017 Media Kit.

About Angel Armor

Dedicated to defending life from threat, Angel Armor is a premier provider of advanced ballistic armor solutions. With innovative and proprietary products, manufactured in the U.S., Angel Armor has developed a suite of globally recognized, tested and approved ballistic armor technologies. Angel Armor’s product lines range from vehicles to personal armor and feature a variety of threat levels. With these solutions, Angel Armor elevates Protection at a Higher Level™ with uncompromising and unparalleled protection worthy of those we serve. To learn more about Angel Armor, please visit angelarmor.com. Connect with Angel Armor on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn.