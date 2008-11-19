Armor Express Awarded Vest Order for New DEA Recruits

CENTRAL LAKE, MI— New recruits of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will be outfitted by Central Lake Armor Express, as a result of a contract recently awarded this Northern Michigan-based worldwide manufacturer of anti-ballistic vests and related equipment.

Matt Davis, company president and CEO, revealed that the custom armor package selected by the DEA includes an Armor Express Quantum concealable vest, Hard Core tactical vest, two Delta Level III rifle plates and a tactical carry bag.

“We recently completed the first delivery to the DEA’s end-of-summer recruit class, and we look forward to a continued relationship with this prestigious agency,” he noted.

In order to qualify for work with the DEA, Armor Express had to pass the agency’s rigorous armor testing protocol. “Our Quantum ballistic package exceeded the DEA’s performance expectations,” observed Davis. “And that’s something we’re particularly proud of.

“DEA agents face very serious threats on a daily basis. And the fact that our products were selected to protect them is a real source of pride for our company and people.”

ABOUT CENTRAL LAKE ARMOR EXPRESS, INC.

With headquarters in Central Lake, MI and a nationwide network of sales representatives, Central Lake Armor Express, Inc. (DBA Armor Express), is an ISO 9001 registered company. It manufactures superior quality body armor with unparalleled protection, comfort, wearability and service. A range of products includes concealable and tactical body armor, accessories, and hard armor. “Body Armor Reborn” is the company motto.