GH Armor Systems is a Leading Innovator of Tactical Armor Gear

GH Armor offers a comprehensive line of custom configurable tactical body armor that meets the specific needs of today’s special operations or tactical personnel. With full front and back panel protection, coverage can be increased by adding ballistic arm, groin and collar protection.

GH Armor offers a variety of attachment configurations including MOLLE and Snap Grid pocket attachment systems to strategically change pocket configurations for different missions or specialties.

Tactical accessories include a variety of Trauma Pads, Plates and Pockets to best suit your needs.

About GH Armor Systems

Sentry Armor Systems Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Safety Products Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PSP), acquired Gator Hawk Armor. Sentry Armor Systems and Gator Hawk Armor are now fully integrated and will be marketed as GH Armor Systems -- A Division of Pacific Safety Products Inc.

PSP is an established industry leader in the production, distribution and sale of high-performance and high-quality safety products for the defense and security market. These products include body armor to protect against ballistic, stab and fragmentation threats, ballistic blankets to reduce blast effects, and protective products to defend chemical and biological hazards. PSP is the largest armor manufacturer in Canada and supplies its products to the Canadian Department of Defense, Federal Government Agencies and major law enforcement organizations across the country.

Based in Dover, Tennessee, GH Armor Systems is housed in a state-of-the-art 90,000+ square foot manufacturing facility. The facility is ISO 9001:2000 certified and utilizes the latest in Computer Assisted Design and automated cutting technology. GH’s Quality Assurance program is truly “best in class”. From the original designs developed in the Design Engineering Department to the unique ballistic packages created in the in-house ballistic laboratory, all GH Armor Systems products are state-of-the art technology developed with the protection and comfort of the customer in mind.