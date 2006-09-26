Law Enforcement Officers Rank Second Chance Ballistic Vests No. 1 In Protection, Performance, Trust And Innovation

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. - Second Chance Armor, Inc., a leading manufacturer of concealable body armor for the law enforcement, government and security markets, announced the results of two law enforcement magazine surveys that ranked Second Chance ballistic vests No. 1 in 11 different categories including protection, trust, quality, comfort, service and technology/innovation. The surveys, revealed in June 2006 by two of Hendon Publishing’s law enforcement magazines, also showed Second Chance vests were the most worn and preferred brand by law enforcement officers.

“We’re dedicated to saving lives, and our strategy is based on what our customers want -- high-quality products, superior service and constant innovation,” said Glenn Katz, vice president and general manager of Second Chance Armor, Inc. “We’re pleased to be recognized by the readers of two industry leading magazines as the No. 1 manufacturer of ballistic vests. The results of these two new surveys further our solid reputation and show that we are fully committed to providing law enforcement officers with vests that are manufactured with quality and service that is second to none.”

The surveys polled 1,728 officers at law enforcement agencies throughout the United States. More than 50 percent of the respondents were police chiefs, sheriffs or commanding officers and have final approval in ballistic vest selection. They listed safety as their highest priority and named Second Chance as the manufacturer of the safest ballistic vests on the market.

Compared to more than 15 competing ballistic vest manufacturers, Second Chance vests were overwhelmingly preferred over their competitors, with Second Chance ranking No. 1 as the best and most trusted ballistic vest manufacturer. Fifty percent of the law enforcement professionals responded that they wear their vests on a daily basis, with a majority of them already owning Second Chance vests, and ranked Second Chance vests No. 1 in terms of comfort, tailor-made fit and overall quality of manufacture and materials.

More than 90 percent of survey respondents stated that they are confident in ballistic vest protection and that they trust Second Chance more than its competitors as a manufacturer of high quality ballistic vests. Additionally, respondents ranked Second Chance No. 1 in terms of innovation and technology, and stated that Second Chance possessed the best customer service with the best brand awareness within the ballistic vest industry.