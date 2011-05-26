Officer Endorses No Games Gear’s BUGG

Fairfield Police Department in Essex County, New Jersey is wearing the BUGG. In January 2010, Officer Gerald Veneziano was shot in the Femoral artery while on duty, and was critically wounded. Officer Veneziano has endorsed the BUGG and said that if he were wearing the BUGG at the time of the incident he would not have been injured. He believes it is something that every officer on the street should be wearing.

The BUGG is now also proud to be part of a military study named Operation Iron Kilt.

About No Games Gear

No Games Gear is a tactical website based company whose mission is to focus on the frontline law enforcement professional. Bill Fearon, the company founder, is a twenty (20) year law enforcement professional who has trained thousands of local, county, state and federal law enforcement personnel. No Games Gear has been created to provide the frontline law enforcement professional tactical options that are both user friendly and effective.

