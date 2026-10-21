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Entire Ga. PD resigns; officer alleges mayor put tracker on police chief’s vehicle

Milner PD Chief Lamar Bunn and his entire department will be stepping down; one officer’s resignation letter cited frustration with the mayor and some city council members

October 21, 2026 12:59 PM • 
Joanna Putman

MILNER, Ga. — The entire full-time police force in Milner has submitted resignations, with at least one officer alleging “judgment and decision-making” by the city’s mayor and certain city council members, WSB-TV reported.

Milner Police Chief Lamar Bunn stated that most of the city’s reserve officers would be leaving as well, along with a city administrator. The department’s last day is currently set for Oct. 28.

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A resignation letter obtained by WSB-TV showed that at least one officer was frustrated by an incident where Milner Mayor Craig Timmons allegedly used his own money to purchase a vehicle tracker and install it on Bunn’s vehicle. That officer also cited the department’s policy regarding off-duty employment.

Bunn told WSB-TV that he had consulted an outside agency about whether Timmons placing a tracker on his vehicle violated the law or his rights.

Timmons stated that he had no comment when an individual raised the vehicle tracker issue at an Oct. 19 city council meeting. He had not responded to WSB-TV’s attempts to reach him for comment as of Oct. 21.

Milner had a population of 772 at the time of the 2020 census. A FOX 5 report stated that the department had five full-time officers, all of whom resigned.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com