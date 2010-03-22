Safariland Adds Another NIJ Standard-0101.06 Multi-Threat Armor Model to its Family of Armor Solutions

New model from the Safariland™ Second Chance® Prism® Series provides combined stab and ballistic protection

The MT21 Type II/Spike 2 provides combined ballistic and stab protection, and is the second multi-threat armor model added to the Second Chance, Prism Series. In addition to meeting the compliance test requirements for NIJ-06 Type II ballistic protection, the model has met compliance testing in accordance with NIJ Standard-0115.00 at protection level 2 against strike energy of 24.3 ft lbf (33 Joules) for spike protection. The MT21 was designed to incorporate breakthrough technologies such as Curv® technology in a solid application, along with advanced Twaron Microflex® spike-resistant material and Honeywell® Gold Shield® ballistic-resistant material. The combination of these two threat types provide an ideal solution for corrections and transport officers.

The NIJ introduced the Ballistic Resistance of Body Armor NIJ Standard-0101.06 to establish minimum performance requirements and test methods for the ballistic resistance of personal body armor. The standard provides improved performance of body armor so that officers receive adequate protection against those threats likely faced over the next decade. According to the new NIJ-06 standard, body armor must now be able to defend against increased velocities of ammunition calibers to better reflect current street threats and law enforcement duty weapons. These new performance requirements are critical components to improving the life-protecting equipment being used by law enforcement today.

All Safariland concealable armor models are certified using NIJ approved size templates C1 and C5, which offer law enforcement the widest range of production sizes available. In addition to the MT21, Safariland manufactures a comprehensive line of armor products, which are posted to the NIJ Compliant Products List (CPL) at http://www.justnet.org/Pages/06_CPL.aspx .

Safariland’s body armor models combine the heritage and expertise of American Body Armor®, Second Chance®, SAVVY® and PROTECH®. In doing so, Safariland offers the most comprehensive line of body armor available in the industry. Safariland’s NIJ-06 body armor provides law enforcement officers with enhanced performance, durability, comfort and value, which deliver on the company’s motto: Together, We Save Lives™.

