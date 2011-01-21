Safariland Adds Its First NIJ-06 Female Model to Its SAVVY Line of Products

New SAVVY armor models first certified using exclusive Gore-Tex® fabric panel covering

The SM01F Type IIIA is part of the SAVVY, Armor For Women™ Series of concealable armor. It is the first NIJ-06 compliant, form-fit female armor to be added to this brand. Tested against the .357 Sig & .44 Mag. NIJ-designated rounds, the SAVVY SM01F Type IIIA is also the first NIJ-06 certified armor panel to use the exclusive, waterproof protection of Gore-Tex® fabric as a panel covering. The Gore-Tex fabric panel covering is form-fit to the armor panel, seam-sealed and provides odor and stain protection against environmental elements. Gore-Tex fabric can also be provided as an upgrade for other Safariland certified armor models.

The SAVVY SM01F Type IIIA is a hybrid female design that incorporates Core Matrix® technology, high performance Honeywell Gold Shield®, and radial pleating for 360° protection around the bust. The SAVVY SM01F Type IIIA provides enhanced comfort utilizing Precision Fit Technology™. Precision Fit Technology offers female officers the comfort they desire without compromising coverage.

“SAVVY has always maintained a commitment to women in the law enforcement community,” says Tim O’Brien, Concealable Armor Product Manager. “The package is a contoured design that provides the performance and comfort that many female officers desire. Also, the partnership we share with Gore® makes the SAVVY SM01F one of the most premier brands on the market.”

The NIJ introduced the Ballistic Resistance of Body Armor NIJ Standard-0101.06 to establish minimum performance requirements and test methods for the ballistic resistance of personal body armor. The standard provides improved performance of body armor so that officers receive adequate protection against those threats likely faced over the next decade. According to the new NIJ-06 standard, body armor must now be able to defend against increased velocities of ammunition calibers to better reflect current street threats and law enforcement duty weapons. These new performance requirements are critical components to improving the life-protecting equipment being used by law enforcement today.

All Safariland concealable armor models are certified using NIJ approved size templates C1 and C5, which offer law enforcement the widest range of production sizes available. In addition to these models, Safariland offers an array of concealable and tactical products, which are available and posted to the NIJ Compliant Products List (CPL) at http://www.justnet.org/pages/BallisticCPL.aspx

Safariland’s body armor models combine the heritage and expertise of American Body Armor, Second Chance®, SAVVY® and PROTECH® Tactical. In doing so, Safariland offers the most comprehensive line of body armor available in the industry. Safariland’s NIJ-06 body armor provides law enforcement officers with enhanced performance, durability, comfort and value, which deliver on the company’s motto: Together, We Save Lives™.

