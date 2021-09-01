SENTRY Tactical announces official partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation

Virginia Beach, Va. — Since its founding in 2000, the Navy SEAL Foundation has remained the premier benevolent organization serving U.S. Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen (SWCCs), and active-duty service members assigned to NSW commands. NSF’s support also reaches NSW dependent family members, Gold Star and Surviving Family members, and all SEAL and SWCC veterans. Today, NSF is pleased to announce it has entered into an official partnership with SENTRY Tactical. The partnership will advance the Foundation’s Human Performance Program initiatives for Naval Special Warfare (NSW) warriors through product donations and a significant funding grant from SENTRY’s Founder and CEO, former SEAL, Mike Noell. SENTRY Tactical Founder and CEO, former SEAL, Mike Noell. NSF has delivered critical assistance by developing and funding evidence-based programs, including programs to advance the recovery and optimal human performance of those service members who have become ill or injured during their military service. The Foundation’s Virginia Beach-based “Return-To-Duty Program,” is an individually tailored program that takes a comprehensive approach to wellness by addressing the participant’s nutrition, physical health, and cognitive functioning. After completing the intensive multi-week program, participants have seen significant improvement in overall health, sleep patterns and reduced pain in many cases. Due to the program’s success, NSF has seen demand for increased availability and a need for an additional location in California to serve those living on the west coast reducing the burden of travel for participants assigned to west coast SEAL Teams. “Over the years I have been fortunate to remain active with the Navy SEAL Foundation. Having experienced the NSF, VHP myself, and understanding the mission of their Return to Duty program, I felt this was the right time to provide resources to assist in the expansion of this vital program to the West Coast,” stated Mike Noell, Founder and CEO of SENTRY. “As a company, we are committed to our association with the Navy SEAL Foundation, and proud to support the mission of our country’s elite warfighters in the best way possible.” “NSF is thrilled to expand our Return-To-Duty / Human Performance Program to the west coast with the support of Mike Noell and SENTRY,” said Robin King, CEO of the Foundation. “SENTRY’s support is a testament to Mike’s commitment to his brothers in the SEAL community, and we are grateful for this generous partnership. Together we will continue to provide the best care and programmatic support for the NSW community The Navy SEAL Foundation’s (NSF) mission is to provide immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community and its families, the families of NSW fallen, and SEAL and SWCC veterans. U.S. Navy SEALs have been in sustained combat for nearly two decades, performing hazardous work in unforgiving environments at an unrelenting pace. NSW operators are deployed in over 30 countries worldwide and can spend up to 270 days each year in harm’s way. About the Navy SEAL Foundation: The Navy SEAL Foundation is a 501c3 national non-profit charitable organization. TAX-ID 31-1728910. NSF is a non-federal entity, and it is not a part of the Department of Defense or any of its components, and it has no governmental status. To learn more, visit https://www.navySEALfoundation.org.