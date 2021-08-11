Spartan Armor Systems® Ares Level IV Ceramic Body Armor: toughest and lightest level IV plate yet

The Ares Level IV Ceramic Body Armor made from boron carbide, one of the toughest materials on planet earth, and much lighter than softer ceramics, features Spartan Armor Systems®’ Edgeto-Edge ESAPI protection in a traditional multi-curve design. Made at the Spartan Armor Systems factory in Arizona and independently tested and verified to meet NIJ 0101.06 Level IV standards.



TUCSON, Ariz. – Spartan Armor Systems®, manufacturers of American-designed and made body armor, tactical gear, and targets, announce the toughest and lightest body armor yet with the Ares Level IV Ceramic Body Armor, made at the Spartan Armor Systems facility in Arizona.

Wearing a typical Level IV ceramic body armor plate, weighing in at 7 to 8 lbs. can be incredibly taxing, especially when the situation requires operating in active and stressful hostile engagements. With the Ares Level IV Ceramic Body Armor plate, no one has to sacrifice safety for a lightweight alternative. The strike-face is made with one of the toughest materials known to man, boron carbide, and can easily destroy .30-06 M2 AP rounds upon impact. The lightweight UHMWPE backer catches the remaining bullet fragments prevenAng any penetraAon or secondary spall injury to the operator.



Unlike some ceramic body armor plates that only offer an 8”x

10” interior protected area, the Ares offers full edgeto-edge protecAon with a 9.5” x 12.5” shooters cut profile in a highly compaAble ESAPI sizing to maximize the operator’s choice in plate carriers. Using a mulA-curve design provides addiAonal comfort, especially during extended duty use. Spartan Armor Systems lightest and toughest yet; the Ares Level IV Ceramic Body Armor plate is covered with 1000 Denier Cordura® material and features the Ares embroidered logo. Designed to protect law enforcement, security contractors, military, first responders, and concerned civilians, the Ares has been tested and verified to meet NIJ 0101.06 level IV standards for advanced threat protecAon and safety

Spartan Armor Systems Ares Level IV SpecificaKons:

▪ Threat ProtecKon: Armor Piercing Rifle Rated Up To .30-06 M2 AP.

▪ NIJ 0101.06 RaKng: Laboratory tested and verified to meet NIJ 0101.06 level IV standards.

▪ Material ComposiKon: Boron Carbide Ceramic & UHMWPE

▪ Plate Size: 9.5” x 12.5” ESAPI

▪ ProtecKon Area: 9.5” x 12.5”

▪ Weight: 6.1 lbs.

▪ Thickness: 1.2”

▪ Plate QuanKty: Two (2) Plates Included

▪ Curve Profile: MulA-Curve

▪ Cut: ESAPI (Shooters Cut)

▪ Armor Type: Stand Alone

▪ Exterior: 1000D Cordura® with Embroidered Logo

▪ Warranty: Guaranteed against manufacturer defects five years from the date of purchase.

▪ Origin: Made in the U.S.A - Manufactured by Spartan Armor System in Tucson, AZ.

Check out Spartan Armor Systems’ Ares Level IV Ceramic Body Armor online and learn more about the product by viewing this video.

Keep up to date with Spartan Armor Systems on their Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter accounts.

About Spartan Armor Systems®

Spartan Armor Systems’ mission is to provide first responders and civilians with the affordable, reliable body armor protection they deserve. Spartan Armor Systems is one of the premier body armor and tactical gear suppliers in the United States, with high-quality armor plates, body armor, reactive targets, and more. Spartan Armor Systems specializes in NIJ-compliant body armor and manufactures level III, level III+, and level IV threat protection. Spartan Armor Systems’ signature product is the Spartan™ AR500 Omega™ and AR550 ballisAc steel body armor with Spartan Armor’s Encapsaloc™ fragmentation coating that provides rifle-rated protection at a fraction of the cost of traditional ceramic armor.

