Andrea James and Jim Zito join Axon finance team

New key leaders from Tesla and GE join as VP of Investor Relations and VP of Accounting

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced the appointment of two key additions to the finance team: Jim Zito as Vice President of Accounting and Andrea James as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Andrea joins Axon after most recently supporting investor relations at Tesla. Prior to that, she spent seven years as Vice President and Senior Research Analyst in Dougherty & Company, LLC’s Equity Capital Markets group. Media outlets including Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, and the Wall Street Journal have frequently interviewed Andrea, and she has made TV appearances on CNBC, Bloomberg News, CNN International, and Fox Business. Before analyzing growth stocks, Andrea worked as a financial journalist. She holds a B.S. in Computer Information Systems from American University and an M.S. in Journalism from Northwestern University. Her Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) licenses included the Series 7, 86, 87 and 63.

Jim joins Axon after serving for four years as the Global Controller for General Electric (GE) Healthcare Digital and Healthcare Partners, the software and consulting businesses within GE Healthcare. There, he led a global team responsible for controllership and commercial finance operations. Jim joined GE in 2010 as the Controller for GE’s Healthcare’s Clinical Business Solutions product line and completed GE’s Experienced Financial Leadership Program in 2015. His prior experience includes progressive leadership positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Jim earned his B.B.A. in Accountancy and Computer Applications from the University of Notre Dame.

“We are thrilled to bring Jim and Andrea on board given their wealth of financial and operational experience,” says Axon CFO Jawad Ahsan. “Jim’s vast knowledge of complex accounting matters across a variety of industries and Andrea’s experience distilling complex growth stories for Wall Street investors make them great additions to the team as we work towards continued growth and success at Axon.”

“My experiences leading high-performing accounting and finance teams at PwC and GE have prepared me well for this exciting opportunity at Axon,” says Jim. “I look forward to contributing to the mission to protect life and make the world a safer place while driving the profitable growth of the company through systemic, sustainable and scalable financial processes and controls.”

About Axon

The Axon network is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

In the field – Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 169,000 licensed users from around the world and more than 189,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

