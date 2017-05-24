Axon announces Clay Winn as General Manager of TASER Smart Weapon Business

Axon Sales Executive Takes on Key Leadership Role for Conducted Electronic Weapons (CEW) Business

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced the promotion of Clay Winn to General Manager (GM) of Axon’s TASER Smart Weapon Business, effective May 24, 2017.

Winn has spent the last 16 years with Axon (formerly TASER International), holding positions in Strategic and Community Relations, Account Management and, most recently, serving as Vice President of Conducted Electrical Weapon Sales. During his tenure, Winn has established himself as a well-respected thought leader within the Major City Chiefs and the International Association of Chiefs of Police communities. In his new role as GM, Winn will guide and be responsible for all customer facing activities involving the TASER brand.

“Clay has risen through the ranks at Axon over the past decade and half, bringing a wealth of experience to this new role of GM for the TASER Smart Weapon business,” says Axon CEO and Founder Rick Smith. “Clay is a well-known and trusted representative of our TASER brand for law enforcement agencies (LEAs) nationwide. I can’t think of a better person to represent our company and the TASER product line,” concluded Smith.

“I am thrilled to be at the helm of customer initiatives and activities for the TASER smart weapon business,” says Winn. “My experience on the sales side at Axon along with the relationships I’ve built with LEAs over the years will allow me to steer the business in a direction that is best for our customers. There’s a lot of growth potential for the CEW product line. I’m excited to lead those efforts for Axon and develop our next generation TASER CEWs,” concluded Winn.

