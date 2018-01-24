Axon announces Microsoft as platinum sponsor for Accelerate 2018 user conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— Axon Enterprise (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced Microsoft as the platinum sponsor of its upcoming user conference, Axon Accelerate. The annual technology conference takes place in Scottsdale, Ariz., June 5-6 with an additional day for certification courses on June 7. To learn more, visit www.acceleratepolicing.com.

Cradlepoint, SpeakWrite, Taoglas and OnStar, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors, are among other sponsors of this year’s leading technology conference for public safety officials. The conference features speakers and thought leaders from more than five countries, offers more than 80 sessions, panels, and workshops, and includes an interactive exhibit hall highlighting the latest technology in law enforcement. Sponsors receive high-level engagement with today’s police chiefs, public information officers, information security officials, prosecutors and other thought leaders in public safety.

For additional information on sponsorship opportunities, please visit: www.acceleratepolicing.com/sponsors.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 187,400 licensed users from around the world and more than 194,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

