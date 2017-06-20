Axon offers one year of free Evidence.com licenses, body cameras, and mobile apps for all Canadian law enforcement

Free Trial Promises Smarter, More Efficient Police Work on the Canadian Cloud-based Axon Network

MONTRÉAL, QC — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, announced today that it would extend its free cloud-based evidence management and body camera trial program to include all Canadian police agencies. The program, which was originally launched in the United States in April of this year, provides Evidence.com usage, body-worn cameras, training, and supporting hardware free of charge for up to one year to any interested agency. To learn more about the offer, visit Axon at booths #213, #215, #312, and #314 at the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Montréal from July 16-19.

Along with its next generation body-worn cameras, Axon’s Evidence.com solution has helped to shepherd in a new era of evidence management in public safety. By offering an interoperable platform, Evidence.com helps law enforcement and justice agencies greatly increase their efficiency by reducing the need for unwieldy processes associated with sharing information on CDs, DVDs, and other methods of in-house data storage. Evidence.com’s workflow improvements like automatic redaction, on-demand transcription, and easy case and evidence sharing create a digital evidence ecosystem that lets agencies save significant administrative time and considerable storage costs.

Several Canadian agencies have already begun to use Axon’s innovative technologies, while many others are starting pilots. Durham Regional Police Service will pilot Axon Body 2 cameras with approximately 80 officers for a one-year period. The pilot is designed to provide value to the Durham Region Police Members and the community with respect to improving the quality of evidence collected, enhancing public trust and ultimately service effectiveness.

“Axon has a secure, easy-to-use solution that helps reduce manual tasks, prevent data silos, and promote efficiency,” said Axon CEO and co-founder Rick Smith. “When we say ‘get to the truth faster,’ this is exactly what we mean — that, given the chance to utilize this platform, agencies will see an immediate transformation in the way they manage digital evidence. It’s time to make sure that everyone has that chance.”

By streamlining virtually all aspects of the criminal justice process, from evidence capture to sharing with Crown prosecutors for trial, Axon’s solution helps increase convictions while decreasing time to trial, thereby saving agencies money and time. For that reason, the company is determined to ensure that all agencies across Canada are given the opportunity to field trial the Axon platform.

“We see this as a great opportunity for Services to gather more data on the effectiveness of these tools in the context of Canadian policing,” said Vishal Dhir, Axon’s Managing Director for Canada and Latin America. “Axon is seeing great results after body-worn camera deployments in the US, UK, Australia, and now across Canada. We’re seeing targeted programs having positive impacts on addressing Domestic Partner Violence and streamlining sharing with Crown, which leads to faster prosecutions and greater efficiency for all involved.”

In order to meet these challenges that face modern Canadian police agencies, Axon will ensure that all departments across Canada have access to this technology. The offer includes:

One Axon Body 2 camera per sworn officer

Digital evidence data storage with an Evidence.com “Unlimited Pro” license

Two mounts per officer

Docking station to securely upload body camera footage

Axon Capture mobile application

Access to the full Axon Academy online training library

For additional information on how to sign up for the offer please visit: ca.axon.com/trial (This free, one-year trial offer is not available for any law enforcement agency or its officers in which Axon is participating in a request for proposal, a process which may restrict communication with that agency or its officers.)

About Axon

The Axon network is a network of devices, apps and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 100,000 licensed users from around the world and more than 184,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Axon, the “Axon Delta” logo, Axon network, Smart Weapons, and Evidence.com are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

