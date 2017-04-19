Axon’s national body camera offer generates significant interest from police agencies

Axon announces April 20 Webinar for interested agencies to learn more

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that its new program to equip every law enforcement officer in America with a free body camera for a one-year trial has generated interest from hundreds of police agencies across the U.S. In addition to the Axon Body 2 camera, the offer also includes unlimited data storage and supporting hardware, software, and training. Due to high demand and to share further insight on how to take advantage of this game-changing opportunity, Axon CEO and Founder, Rick Smith, will host a webinar tomorrow, April 20, 2017, to share more information on how to sign up.

On April 5, 2017, we changed our name from TASER International to Axon. The name change reflected the company’s ongoing commitment to innovating new technologies needed to shape the future of policing. In the spirit of that commitment, the company simultaneously announced its intention to give every police agency in the country the chance to trial its body-worn cameras, digital evidence management system (Evidence.com), and mobile applications for free for one year. Since then, hundreds of police departments across the country have contacted the company expressing interest in the free trial.

“The response to this new program has, so far, been overwhelmingly positive,” said Smith. “It’s heartening to see that, when budget concerns and other roadblocks are stripped away, many law enforcement agencies share our vision for the future of police work. We hope that this webinar will help ensure that anyone who wants to try out our technology has the ability and knowledge necessary to make it happen.”

Sign up for the webinar on Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET here: https://www.axon.com/trial-webinar

About Axon

The Axon Network is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 100,000 licensed users from around the world and more than 181,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.