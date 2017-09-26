Birmingham Police Department increases seats on Axon Network with large body camera order

Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deploys 250 Cameras on the Axon Network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced multiple large orders of its body-worn video cameras and digital evidence management solution, Evidence.com. These orders were received in the third quarter of 2017.

Significant orders were received from the following domestic agencies:

• Birmingham Police Department (AL): 300 Axon Body 2 cameras on TASER Assurance Plan (TAP) with five years of Evidence.com, add-on order

• Broward County Sheriff’s Office (FL): 250 Axon Body 2 cameras with 125 cameras on TAP with five years of Evidence.com

• Santa Rosa Police Department (CA): 175 Axon Body 2 cameras on TAP with five years of Evidence.com with 76 Axon Signal Units and Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Integration

• Santa Clara Police Department (CA): 169 Axon Body 2 cameras on TAP with five years of Evidence.com and CAD Integration

• Scottsdale Police Department (AZ): 160 Axon Flex 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan to be deployed through 2019 and 143 additional upgrades to the Unlimited Plan

• Orange County Sheriff’s Office (FL): 150 Axon Body 2 cameras with Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan, add on order

• Fayetteville Police Department (AR): 129 Axon Body 2 cameras (90 cameras on the Officer Safety Plan (OSP) and 39 cameras on the Unlimited Plan) with five years of Evidence.com and 45 Axon Signal Units

• Anaheim Police Department (CA): 107 additional (on top of existing 350 already deployed) Axon Body 2 cameras with a five-year renewal of Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan and agency-wide CAD

• Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LA): 85 Axon Body 2 cameras (76 cameras on OSP and nine cameras on the Unlimited Plan) with five years of Evidence.com

• Pittsburg Police Department (CA): 81 Axon Body 2 cameras, 31 Axon Fleet in-car camera systems and three Axon Interview systems on OSP with five years of Evidence.com and 31 Axon Signal Units

• Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (MD): 80 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on OSP

• Richmond Police Department (VA): 75 Axon Body 2 cameras with Evidence.com on OSP, add-on order

About Axon

The Axon network is a network of devices, apps and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

• In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

• At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

• In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 169,000 licensed users from around the world and more than 189,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Axon, the “Axon Delta” logo, Axon network, Axon Body 2, Axon Flex 2, Axon Signal, Smart Weapons, and Evidence.com are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

• Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

• Axon on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information, and its business.

Visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement at: http://investor.axon.com/safeHarbor.cfm For investor relations information please contact Andrea James via email at IR@axon.com.