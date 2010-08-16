Clarkston PD Catches More Criminals with Trapeze Networks and Digital Ally Wireless Application

Affordable Wireless Video System Improves Police Department Record through Crime Rate Decrease and Better Officer Performance

PLEASANTON, Calif. – Trapeze Networks, a Belden Brand and leader in enterprise wireless LAN equipment and management software, today announced Clarkston, GA, Police Department (CPD) has deployed a new wireless infrastructure and in-car digital video system from Trapeze Networks and Digital Ally, Inc., Overland Park, KS. The system’s videos capture evidence, train officers and provides for superb resident safety.

“Trapeze Networks is pleased that its solutions give the ability for the CPD to instantly transmit in-car surveillance videos which, in turn, contribute significantly to improving the city’s violent crime rate and citizen satisfaction with the police force,” said Trapeze President Dhrupad Trivedi. “The robust feature set in the Trapeze Networks solutions guarantees the CPD’s wireless network has the highest levels of dependability and security needed to safely transfer the important video surveillance files.”

The CPD is utilizing Digital Ally’s DMV-500Plus In-car Video Systems which are fully integrated into replacement rear-view mirrors in its entire fleet of patrol cars to maximize ease-of-operation and use of space. The Trapeze Networks wireless network at CPD’s station provides a simplified way to quickly transfer very-large video files from the patrol cars to the station’s server. This ensures the video evidence remains untouched and, therefore, untainted. Instead of manually downloading the video files, the CPD now records each police stop and automatically sends the video file wirelessly, saving staff time and ensuring compliance with court evidence requirements. The videos are also used as police officer training tools.

“The citizen complaint rate has dropped significantly since we installed the wireless network and cameras,” said Criss Hudson, Captain, Clarkston Police Department. “The officers love the new wireless video system that Trapeze and Digital Ally provide because it helps them improve their performance by studying the videos of their stops. Improving the validity of the evidence videos has strengthened the CPD cases, resulting in additional criminal prosecutions.”

Ken McCoy, Digital Ally’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said, “With the easy-to-deploy Digital Ally in-car video systems running over the scaleable wireless network, the CPD will be able to quickly and easily equip new patrol cars as they are added to its fleet. Our application works with many wireless infrastructure solutions but we prefer Trapeze in this case because of its reliability.”

The CPD’s two technology suppliers recommended the combined Trapeze Networks and Digital Ally solution and installed the wireless solution to CPD’s specifications. Integrated Technology Systems (ITS) http://www.itssales.com, Winder, GA, specializes in cutting-edge technology products and solutions primarily utilized within the public safety community. Ansley Communications Group http://www.ansleycomm.com is a full-service communications technology provider based in northeast Georgia. After field tests with wireless LAN infrastructure solutions from leading vendors, the main reasons the CPD selected Trapeze Networks was because it offered unmatched reliability and was the sole solution to effectively load balance multiple video downloads. Together ITS and Ansley Communications Group quickly got the CPD up and running with the Trapeze Networks wireless system along with Digital Ally digital video systems in the rear-view mirrors of all the departments’ police cars.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications. The Company’s primary focus is digital video imaging and storage. For additional information, visit www.digitalallyinc.com.

About Trapeze Networks

Trapeze Networks, a Belden brand, provides wireless LAN (WLAN) solutions with a focus on unmatched reliability, specializing in industries where always-on connectivity is a business-critical concern such as healthcare, education, manufacturing and hospitality. As part of Smart Mobile(R), its highly distributed edge-networking architecture, Trapeze Networks has pioneered technologies that deliver unprecedented session-level reliability, such as controller virtualization. Trapeze Networks WLANs have been deployed in leading corporations and organizations worldwide, and include some of the largest WLAN deployments to date.