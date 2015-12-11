DeKalb County Sheriff, Scottsdale and Daytona Beach Police Departments to Deploy Axon Body Cameras and Evidence.com

Several New Police Departments from across the Country Adopt TASER’s Axon Platform, Purchase Next Generation Body 2 Cameras

SEATTLE, WA, TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced large orders of its Axon body-worn video cameras and Evidence.com solution, a back-end digital evidence management system. These orders were received in the fourth quarter and will ship in the fourth quarter of 2015 and first quarter of 2016.

Large orders were received from the following domestic agencies:

• Bryan Police Department (TX): 143 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Denver International Airport (CO): 132 Axon Flex cameras

• Charlottesville Police Department (VA): 100 Axon Body and Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com

• Bellingham Police Department (WA): 65 Axon Body and Flex cameras with three years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Scottsdale Police Department (AZ): 60 Axon Body and Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (GA): 60 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Sugar Land Police Department (TX): 54 Axon Body and Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Minot Police Department (MN): 53 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com

• Daytona Beach Police Department (FL): 50 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Grapevine Police Department (TX): 40 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Chula Vista Police Department (CA): 38 Axon Body cameras with five years of TAP, add-on order

• Crowley Police Department (TX): 35 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Scotch Plains Police Department (NJ): 35 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Roselle Park Borough Police Department (NJ): 32 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• University of Texas Police - Dallas (TX): 31 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (MS): 30 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and the Office Safety Plan (OSP)

• Key Biscayne Police Department (FL): 30 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Kern County Sheriff’s Office (CA): 30 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP About Axon & Evidence.com Platform: Thousands of law enforcement agencies to date are now utilizing the Axon platform, allowing them to seamlessly integrate software and hardware to enable powerful capabilities. The Axon platform connects technology and people in order to create safer communities.

• Powerful Simplicity: Our hardware and software products work together seamlessly and are easy to use, with software upgrades every 30 days that continually expand law enforcement capabilities.

• Security Beyond CJIS. Our security practices go above and beyond CJIS requirements to keep law enforcement’s most sensitive data safe.

• Connected Mobile App Suite. The Axon suite of mobile applications augments the body camera experience and allows officers to Capture, View, and stream live video from their smartphone.

• Infinite Capabilities from Capture to Courtroom: From body cameras and dash cameras to digital evidence management tools we arm law enforcement with great capabilities to help them focus on policing. o CAD/RMS Integration - Automates Axon video tagging by pulling in the correct metadata from existing systems. o Interview room - Axon now supports an enterprise interview room solution, unifying an agency’s digital evidence o Automated redaction – Smart Tracker is an expanded suite of redaction tools that streamlines the fulfillment of public records requests o Prosecutor Solution - Secure digital collaboration with the prosecutor saves time and money Follow the TASER and Axon brand here:

About TASER International, Inc. TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps. More than 158,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER's products and services. Learn more at www.taser.com and www.axon.io or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon View, Axon Signal, Axon Body 2, RapidLock, Dock and Walk, Evidence.com, TASER, Axon, and Axon Flex are trademarks of TASER International, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and in other countries.