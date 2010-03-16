Digital Ally’s FirstVu™ Professional, Wearable Video System Provides A Truly Versatile Surveillance Solution

Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, security and first responder applications, has begun full production on the FirstVu™ professional, wearable video system.

The Digital Ally, Inc. FirstVu™ is a compact digital video/audio recorder and digital photographic personal camera that is designed to capture hands-free evidence anytime or anywhere needed. To eliminate the issue of obstructing cables and additional components, the FirstVu™ is small, lightweight, and completely housed in a single enclosure. Both impact and weather resistant, the FirstVu™ utilizes solid state memory that is unaffected by violent motion. An advanced clip system allows secure locking or quick transfer between a variety of locations, such as from the wearable motion-canceling uniform fastener to the windshield of a vehicle.

Key features include: fast and easy operation; vibrating notifications; infra-red illumination for recording in darkness; ability to take still images; pre-event recording capabilities; password protection for security purposes; high-resolution video with LCD screen for review; wide-angle camera view; “Mark” feature that allows for quick return to important recorded events; ability to add detailed meta information such as Event ID, Incident ID, Age, Ethnicity, and more; 16GB of internal memory that is secure for chain of custody requirements; optional removable microSD cards to add memory or activate redundant recording; a long-lasting rechargeable and quickly exchangeable lithium polymer battery; and back office video management software.

The FirstVu™ allows law enforcement officers to record criminal activity and other evidence in real time regardless of the location or lighting situation. Like any of Digital Ally’s video systems, the FirstVu™ can protect against false accusations as well as reduce time in court and agency liability claims.

For more information, contact Digital Ally, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-440-4947 or via email at sales@digitalallyinc.com.