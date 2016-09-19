Enhanced wireless file transfer capability now available for industry-leading mobile DVRs

Byron Center, Michigan. – Sept., 2016 – PRO-VISION® Video Systems, an expert in commercial, mobile video technology, has released a new wireless bridge for its rugged, reliable Solid-State DVR Systems. This new device enables PRO-VISION® systems to automatically transfer data three times faster than before, allowing organizations to save time and increase efficiency.

The improved wireless bridge allows the PRO-VISION® DVR to quickly transfer video files to the desired location when the vehicle arrives within 500 yards of the configured Wi-Fi router in the vehicle yard. Since data transfer occurs while the vehicle is parked, faster transfer speeds reduce the likelihood of drained vehicle batteries.

“The improvements we’ve made to the wireless technology for our Solid-State DVRs once again showcases our dedication to accommodating the ever-changing needs of our customers with the most advanced safety products possible,” states PRO-VISION® Marketing Manager Sam Lehnert.

The system utilizes the industry’s fastest transfer speed of 300 Mbps and an 802.11n wireless connection. “This improvement keeps us ahead of the curve as our customers improve their wireless and IT infrastructure,” adds Lehnert.

Since 2003, PRO-VISION® has been engineering, manufacturing and installing Reliable, Simple, Affordable™ vehicle recording systems for the school bus, transit, law enforcement and commercial markets. Specializing in back-up, dash-cam, in-car and body-worn video; PRO-VISION® has built a solid reputation for rugged, reliable cameras, mobile video recording equipment and software solutions that increase safety and reduce liability for thousands of organizations in nearly 50 countries around the globe. Recently recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for six consecutive years, PRO-VISION® takes pride in offering the highest quality products backed by the absolute best customer care and technical support. For more information about PRO-VISION®, visit www.provisionusa.com.