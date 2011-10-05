EVIDENCE.com at the Core of New Training Partnership Between Lake Havasu Police and Arizona POST

Partnership to Use TASER AXON Video For Training

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. , a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes, today announced that it received an order for its revolutionary new evidence capture and management platform including the TASER AXON™ on-officer cameras and EVIDENCE.COM™ service from the Lake Havasu City Police Department (LHCPD) in Arizona.

In addition, the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST) and the Lake Havasu City Police Department have entered into an agreement that will expand LHCPD’s AXON on-officer video program and provide a unique enhancement to statewide training.

“We’re extremely excited about this partnership with Arizona POST,” said Lake Havasu Police Chief Dan Doyle. “I credit the vision of POST Director Lyle Mann and the POST Board for recognizing the value this growing trend of on-officer video has for the entire criminal justice community. I also thank TASER International for being an effective and responsive partner during the development of our AXON on-officer video program.”

AZPOST will provide the funds for LHCPD to purchase nine additional TASER AXON on-officer video devices in exchange for the use of real-world incidents captured on AXON video as training material for the state’s law enforcement training academies and advanced officer training courses. The nine additional AXON devices and associated hardware, will be deployed along with one year of subscription service to TASER’s cloud-based storage solution, EVIDENCE.com. This agreement will bring LHCPD a step closer to its eventual goal of equipping all 63 of its uniformed personnel with AXON on-officer video.

LHCPD fielded its first seven AXON on-officer cameras and EVIDENCE.COM service in January 2011 following six months of testing and evaluation. The department anticipates positive results from expansion of the program, including quick resolution of citizen complaints, enhanced and streamlined reporting, and an overall increase in transparency of the organization.

This order is expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2011.

TASER International, Inc. is a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes. More than 16,300 public safety agencies in 107 countries rely on TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. Today, the use of TASER ECDs have saved more than 79,000 lives from potential death or serious injury while TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too, providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 236,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Be a part of the TASER community by joining us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

