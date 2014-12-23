Florida’s Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Purchases 415 AXON Flex Cameras by TASER

Seattle, WA - TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced the purchase of 415 AXON Flex body cameras and a five-year subscription to EVIDENCE.com’s Unlimited Plan by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. This order was received in the fourth quarter of 2014 and is expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2014.

With this order, TASER announces it’s new EVIDENCE.com service plan called the “Unlimited Plan”. Agencies on this plan receive all of the advanced features of EVIDENCE.com, unlimited storage, a service plan that includes automatic upgrades of the AXON Cameras every 2.5 years, as well as full hardware equipment warranties and service (see details below). The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office selected the Unlimited Plan in order to remove any variable costs from their body-worn video program.

“We know that having a predictable and fixed budget is valuable for any police department making technology investments for their agency. With our Unlimited Plan our customers can have complete budget certainty when outfitting their department with our AXON body cameras,” says Rick Smith, CEO and founder of TASER International. “We’re looking forward to supporting the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office with our hardware and software technology solutions so they can stay focused on keeping their officers and community safe.”

About The Unlimited Plan

An Unlimited Plan on EVIDENCE.com offers unlimited storage for data uploaded from AXON cameras or through EVIDENCE Mobile. An Unlimited License costs $79 per user per month and is offered with a three or five-year contract. An Unlimited License entitles the user to the following:

•All features on EVIDENCE.com

•Camera upgrade after 2.5 years

•Unlimited storage of data from AXON cameras or EVIDENCE Mobile



About AXON Cameras

TASER’s AXON cameras are small, yet highly visible, and can be attached securely to sunglasses, a cap, a shirt collar, or a head mount. They are powered by a pocket-sized battery pack, which ensures recording capability during an entire shift. When recording, the cameras capture a wide-angle, full-color view of what an officer is facing. The video automatically uploads via a docking station to EVIDENCE.com, a cloud-based storage and management system, where it can be easily accessed for review. The video files stored online or on the AXON video camera are secure and cannot be tampered with.

About EVIDENCE.com

EVIDENCE.com helps police capture, manage, and share their digital evidence without the complexity or cost of installing in-house servers. It enables greater transparency through seamless integration with the industry-leading AXON body-worn video cameras. EVIDENCE.com is the most secure, scalable, and cost-effective solution for managing all types of digital evidence. EVIDENCE.com automates the upload process to ensure security and integrity while keeping officers in the field rather than sitting at computers.

A year-long Cambridge University study conducted at the Rialto, CA Police Department investigated whether officers’ use of video cameras could bring measurable benefits to relations between police and civilians. The results showed an 88% reduction in citizen complaints and a 60% reduction in uses of force after implementation of TASER’s AXON flex cameras. In a study by Arizona State University, the Mesa Police Department’s use of AXON cameras revealed a 48% reduction in citizen complaints against camera officers for misconduct during the study period, and a 75% decline in use of force complaints. When complaints were brought to Mesa PD, they were resolved quickly due to the accessibility of video evidence.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its growing suite of technology solutions, including AXON body-worn video cameras and EVIDENCE.com, a secure digital evidence management platform. More than 138,500 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services.