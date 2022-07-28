Former Major cities police chief art acevedo joins truleo as a strategic advisor

Renowned Chief Says Body Camera Analytics Should Be Required Police Technology

CHICAGO, IL. - Truleo, the leading provider of automated body camera review and analysis technology for law enforcement, today announced that Chief Art Acevedo, who has served as the chief of police of the Houston Police Department, Austin Police Department, and Miami Police Department as well as the former president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, has signed on as a strategic advisor to guide the team working to improve trust in the police through body camera analytics.

Truleo analyzes police body camera videos using artificial intelligence to help promote police professionalism. The technology first transcribes the officer’s and civilian’s audio and then scores the police-civilian interaction based on the words, events, and outcome of the interaction. Truleo worked with FBI National Academy alumni to deconstruct professionalism and risk into eight components; formality, politeness, explanation, gratitude, profanity, directed profanity, threats, and insults. Each component is weighted and summed to return an overall score for either professionalism or risk. The result is a set of metrics that enable command staff to quickly mitigate risky officer behavior and surface objective, data-driven training examples that can be used to increase officer professionalism.

“Chief Acevedo firmly believes that good, two-way communication is vital for a successful community and steadily works to strengthen the bond between the community and its police department and he subscribes to law enforcement being a data driven, intelligence led process,” said Anthony Tassone, CEO of Truleo. “I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with and learn from Chief Acevedo who is a national figure and authority on community policing.”

“I have waited 20 years for a solution like Truleo’s body camera analytics platform to provide unprecedented insights into police-civilian interactions to increase department accountability. The ability to measure an officer’s level of professionalism and readiness to de-escalate should be a required risk management tool for every Chief of Police,” said Chief Acevedo, Strategic Advisor. “I look forward to guiding Anthony and his innovative team to help form strategic partnerships with camera manufacturers, academia, mayors, city councils, civil rights organizations, and major city police departments across the country.

About Truleo

Truleo analyzes police body camera videos using artificial intelligence to help promote police professionalism. Truleo worked with FBI National Academy alumni to build the models that deconstruct officer’s language into professionalism and risk metrics to help agencies promote best practices, train new officers, and mitigate risk. To learn more about Truleo’s mission to improve trust in the police with body camera analytics, visit www.truleo.co.