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Video: Calif. deputies run BearCat over man who killed officer, fired shots at them

Video shows Kern County deputies using deadly force against a suspect who opened fire during an eviction attempt, killing Tulare County Detective Randy Hoppert

May 20, 2026 12:01 PM • 
Joanna Putman

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — Kern County Sheriff’s Office determined that deputies acted within policy during a deadly standoff in Porterville that began after a Tulare County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot during an eviction attempt, according to a critical incident briefing.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Tulare County deputies responded around 1 p.m. on April 9 to contact a suspect during an eviction when the suspect opened fire, killing Tulare County Detective Randy Hoppert.

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Kern County’s SWAT team arrived about 90 minutes later to assist with the active incident alongside other law enforcement agencies. Deputies evacuated nearby residents while the suspect continued firing from inside the home.

Negotiators and tactical teams attempted to secure a peaceful surrender while using armored vehicles and specialized equipment to contain the suspect, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 5:30 p.m., officials said the suspect fired multiple rounds at a Kern County armored Rook vehicle from inside the residence. Later, as SWAT operators searched the backyard using a BearCat armored vehicle, drone video shows the suspect firing at the vehicle’s front window while armed with a rifle and handgun.

Authorities said deputies then used the BearCat as a means of deadly force to stop the threat posed by the suspect.

Video shows the vehicle twice approaching the suspect’s location, which the sheriff’s office labeled as uses of force. The drone was then repositioned, showing the suspect lying prone while continuing to manipulate a firearm. The vehicle then ran over the suspect, killing him.

The Visalia Police Department is leading the investigation into the fatal shooting of Detective Hoppert, while Kern County investigators conducted a separate review of the SWAT team’s use of force.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said an internal Incident Review Board convened on May 12 and determined the deputies’ actions were within department policy.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com