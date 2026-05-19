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‘I’ll kill you': BWC shows Ore. officer struck in head with rock during arrest of burglary suspect

“I’m not afraid of you, pig!” the suspect can be heard saying as he turned to hit a Portland Police officer in a head with a rock

May 19, 2026 11:13 AM • 
Joanna Putman

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau released body camera footage showing a man hit an officer with a rock the size of his hand after threatening to kill the officer and the family who livedin the house he broke into.

The May 14 incident began when a 911 caller reported that a man had broken into her home and threatened to kill her and her children. The woman was then able to chase the man from the home using a stick.

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Officers responded to the scene and located the man before attempting to take him into custody. The man was not compliant with officers’ instructions and fled from them.

Officers followed the man while requesting additional units to respond to the scene.

Body camera footage shows an officer running after the man, ordering him to stop and to drop the metal trash can lid he was holding.

“See what happens! Shoot me!” the man can be heard saying.

The officer ran after the suspect for more than a minute before the suspect turned around to confront the officer. He can be seen holding the lid as well as a rock about the same size as his hand.

“I’m not afraid of you, pig! I’ll kill you!” the suspect can be heard saying.

Video shows the man swinging the rock at the officer, striking him. The department stated the officer was struck in the head.

The officer was then able to subdue the suspect and waited for other officers to help take him into custody.

“I’m sorry for hitting you,” the suspect said as he was being handcuffed. He continued to apologize to the officer throughout his arrest.

He was charged with burglary in the first degree, escape in the first degree, assault in the second degree, assaulting a police officer and criminal mischief in the third degree, according to the release. The officer was treated at the hospital, released and cleared for duty. He returned to work the next day.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com