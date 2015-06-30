Fresno Expands Body Camera Program With Purchase of 300 Axon Flex Cameras on Evidence.com; Upgrades to ‘Officer Safety Plan’

Receives Unlimited Data Storage and TASER Weapon Upgrades

SEATTLE, WA, June 30, 2015 − TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced receipt of an order for 300 Axon Flex body-worn video cameras and a five-year subscription to Evidence.com by the Fresno Police Department. The order also includes an upgrade to the Officer Safety Plan. This order was received and shipped in the second quarter of 2015.

“We are continually seeking new ways to maximum the safety of our officers and the community we serve. Our body-worn cameras have allowed us to do that while enhancing the level of trust of our citizens through the collection of video evidence,” says Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer. “The Officer Safety Plan allows us to minimize the total cost of outfitting our officers with cameras and Smart Weapons and the cost of storing and managing the data from these devices.”

“TASER’s Officer Safety Plan furnishes officers with unique resources and support that helps make their jobs easier and the lives of those they serve safer,” says TASER Founder and CEO Rick Smith. “By opting for unlimited data storage and Smart Weapon upgrades, Fresno PD is promoting a work environment defined by safety and efficiency.”

About the Officer Safety Plan:

The Officer Safety Plan on Evidence.com offers unlimited storage for data uploaded from Axon cameras and Evidence Mobile as well the added benefit of an agency being able to upgrade their Conducted Electrical Weapon (CEW) to a TASER Smart Weapon, or to deploy TASER Smart Weapons if they do not already have TASER CEWs. The Officer Safety Plan is now offered at the introductory price of $99 per user per month with a five-year contract. The Officer Safety Plan entitles the user to the following:

•All features on EVIDENCE.com

•Two camera upgrades during contract term of five years

•Unlimited storage of data captured using AXON cameras or EVIDENCE Mobile apps on smartphones and tablets

•An upgrade or replacement of your existing TASER CEW at any point over the five-year contract

TASER’s Axon cameras are small, yet highly visible, and can be attached securely to sunglasses, a cap, a shirt collar, or a head mount. They are powered by a pocket-sized battery pack, which ensures recording capability during an entire shift. When recording, the cameras capture a wide-angle, full-color view of what an officer is facing. The video automatically uploads via a docking station to Evidence.com, a cloud-based storage and management system, where it can be easily accessed for review. The video files stored online or on the Axon video camera are secure and cannot be tampered with.

Evidence.com helps law enforcement capture, manage, and share their digital evidence without the complexity or cost of installing in-house servers. It enables greater transparency through seamless integration with the industry-leading Axon body-worn video cameras. Evidence.com is the most secure, scalable, and cost-effective solution for managing all types of digital evidence. Evidence.com automates the upload process to ensure security and integrity while keeping officers in the field rather than sitting at computers.

There have been several studies conducted recently on the positive effects body-worn cameras can have on a police force and community. These studies include a year-long Cambridge University study conducted at the Rialto, CA Police Department that showed an 88% reduction in citizen complaints and a 60% reduction in uses of force after implementation of TASER’s Axon flex cameras. The San Diego Police Department also released a report showing the use of Axon body-worn cameras resulted in a 41% drop in complaints, 60% drop in total allegations and a 47% decline in “personal body” force by officers. The use of pepper spray was also reduced by 31%. In a study by Arizona State University, the Mesa Police Department’s use of Axon cameras revealed a 48% reduction in citizen complaints against camera officers for misconduct during the study period, and a 75% decline in use of force complaints.

