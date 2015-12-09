Greater Manchester Police To Deploy 3,000 Body Cameras on Axon Technology Platform From TASER

London, UK, December 4, 2015 -TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR), the global leader in body-worn cameras and digital evidence management tools for law enforcement, today announced receipt of an order for up to 3,148 Axon Body 2 cameras and up to a three-year subscription to Evidence.com by the Greater Manchester Police, the third largest police agency in the UK. This order was received in the fourth quarter of 2015 and is expected to ship in the first quarter of 2016.

Officers in a variety of public facing roles will wear the body cameras and initial rollout is planned to begin in spring of 2016. The data from the body cameras will be stored and managed on Axon’s technology platform. The leading digital evidence management platform is a highly secure cloud-based solution and the data will be stored in UK-based data centers.

“Body-worn video has been part of Greater Manchester Police’s plans to improve our service to the public for several years, going back to summer 2013,” said Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan. “Technologies such as body-worn video will make up part of the policing landscape for many years to come, and this funding will allow Greater Manchester to be at the forefront of the nationwide push towards more accountable and effective police forces.”

“We are thrilled that both the Greater Manchester Police and the London Metropolitan Police Service have selected our Axon technology platform in the last week,” says Rick Smith, founder and CEO of TASER International. “We’re looking forward to supporting both of these agencies in their efforts to bring new and innovative technology to their police force in order to maximize officer safety while bringing a new level of trust and transparency to police work.”

The UK’s largest police force, the Metropolitan Police Service (Met), announced just last week that it has chosen Axon to outfit 22,000 of its officers with the Axon Body 2 cameras. The Met also released a report that highlights several benefits for using the cameras including a 33% reduction in allegations against police.

Thousands of law enforcement agencies to date are now utilizing the Axon platform, allowing them to seamlessly integrate software and hardware to enable powerful capabilities. The Axon platform connects technology and people in order to create safer communities.

Powerful Simplicity: Our hardware and software products work together seamlessly and are easy to use, with software upgrades every 30 days that continually expand law enforcement capabilities.

CAD/RMS Integration - Automates Axon video tagging by pulling in the correct metadata from existing systems.

Interview room - Axon now supports an enterprise interview room solution

Automated redaction – Smart Tracker is an expanded suite of redaction tools that streamlines the fulfillment of public records requests

