New Axon Signal Sidearm alerts body cams from holster

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR), the global leader in connected apps and devices for law enforcement, today announced the release of Axon Signal Sidearm. This is the first wireless sensor to alert Axon body cameras when a firearm is removed from an officer’s holster. Expanding on the company’s Axon Signal technology, which also works with TASER Smart Weapons and police cruisers, it will enable officers to be even more thoroughly covered by the Axon network in the line of duty. The Signal Sidearm will be available for purchase in Q3 2017.

“When law enforcement officers must draw a weapon, the last thing they should worry about is their technology,” said TASER CEO and Co-Founder, Rick Smith. “The Signal Sidearm will give officers the same confidence in their technology that already exists in encounters involving Smart Weapons that use our Signal technology. It’s an important step in extending the reach of the Axon network to connect other devices.”

Customers can receive early access to Signal Sidearm by visiting our website: https://www.axon.io/products/signal

Product Details:

The Signal Sidearm attaches to an officer’s existing firearm holster without interfering with normal operation.

The device is wireless and does not risk cables and wires getting in the way of officers when on duty.

Once a firearm is drawn, the sensor is triggered and alerts all Axon cameras within a 30-foot range to begin recording. The signal communicates with the full line of Axon cameras including Axon Body 2, Axon Flex 2, and Axon Fleet in-car cameras.

The Signal Sidearm is compatible with most existing firearm holsters.

The coin cell battery that operates the device lasts approximately 1.5 years and automatically alerts the user via the Axon network if the battery is low.

To date, more than 100,000 licenses have been contracted on the Axon network worldwide. It seamlessly integrates devices and apps to enable powerful capabilities for building safer communities. The Axon network includes:

Smart Devices – Body cameras and in-car video that leverage technology such as Bluetooth® wireless technology and Wi-Fi® to better track and manage data

Body cameras and in-car video that leverage technology such as Bluetooth® wireless technology and Wi-Fi® to better track and manage data Mobile Apps – Evidence management for iOS and Android devices with Axon View and Axon Capture

Evidence management for iOS and Android devices with Axon View and Axon Capture Unified and Integrated Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) – One platform that removes siloed DEMS through cloud computing, integrations across media points, and open file standards that do not require proprietary file formats or media players

One platform that removes siloed DEMS through cloud computing, integrations across media points, and open file standards that do not require proprietary file formats or media players Forensic Suite Tools – Forensic analysis via Axon Five Axon Detect Axon Convert

Forensic analysis via Connected Ecosystem – From capture to courtroom, securely share and track digital evidence across public safety stakeholders

– From capture to courtroom, securely share and track digital evidence across public safety stakeholders Digital Verification and Audit Logs – Record every interaction with any piece of digital evidence including capture, ingest, retrieve, manage, and share

Record every interaction with any piece of digital evidence including capture, ingest, retrieve, manage, and share Advanced Security – Industry–leading people, practices, and products that comply with CJIS at both the infrastructure and application layers and ISO/IEC 27001

Follow the TASER and Axon brand here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AxonTechnology

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Axon/117780381886687

TASER on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TASER.International

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobile apps. More than 178,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services. Learn more at www.taser.com and www.axon.io or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. TASER logo, Axon, Axon Flex, Axon Signal, Body 2 and Evidence.com are trademarks of TASER International, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and in other countries. Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Wi-Fi is registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance.