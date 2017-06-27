New Getac A140 is company’s largest fully rugged tablet built for maximum mobile performance and security

Brilliant 14”Sunlight Readable Touchscreen Display, Maximum Performance, Dual Hot-Swappable Batteries, and Suite of Security Features Create Awesome Mobile Solution

IRVINE, Calif. — The new Getac A140 fully rugged tablet is the largest, most secure tablet the company has ever produced. Equipped with a brilliant 14-inch, 1000 NITs sunlight readable display, available Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, dual hot-swappable batteries for continuous use, and a suite of security features, the A140 is the most robust, purpose-built fully rugged tablet for public safety, automotive and military personnel in the industry. The optional multifunction hard handle serves as a support stand and cradle when working and an effective way to grab-and-go when time is critical.

“Getac continues to set new standards for product development, especially for those working in the field and in extreme environments,” explains Scott Shainman, president of Getac. “With the introduction of the A140, customers will now have access to the largest fully rugged tablet we have ever produced. Whether public safety or field operations, the ability to quickly see more data on the screen is exactly what our customers have been looking for. Advanced security features, incredibly fast performance and an awesome outdoor viewable screen make the A140 one of our most exciting launches.”

The large, 14-inch 1000 NITs sunlight readable HD display (optional 800 NITs 14” Full HD IPS display available) incorporates Getac’s revolutionary LumiBond® 2.0 touchscreen technology, which uses an optically clear resin to bond the display glass to the touch panel and LCD to create a single panel that is more durable and readable. The A140 supports Touch/Rain, Glove and Pen touch modes and includes a hard-tip stylus to keep users productive in a variety of scenarios and extreme conditions.

Taking full advantage of Intel’s 6th Generation Skylake Core i5 and i7 processors, the A140 delivers the highest performance in a rugged tablet this size. Combined with Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 technology, and a hot-swappable battery design, users will experience maximum mobile performance.

The A140 is designed for mobile professionals collecting data in the field. It comes with a range of options, including a full HD webcam for crystal-clear video conferencing, an 8MP rear camera with LED flash for crisp images and video, and 4G LTE wireless for reliable connectivity. An optional slim-profile vehicle dock maximizes cab space and allows tri-pass-through antenna ports to simultaneously connect to high-gain WWAN, WLAN and roof-mounted GPS antennas.

The Getac A140 offers the most robust suite of security features of any fully rugged tablet, including TPM 2.0, which monitors and protects system start-ups by ensuring the device is tamper-free before releasing control to the operating system. Optional Absolute DDS allows the user to remotely disable the system if it is ever lost or stolen. Multifactor authentication options, including fingerprint, RFID or SmartCard readers, allow users to take full advantage of Microsoft Windows 10 identity and access control features, including Windows Hello, Microsoft Passport and Credential Guard.

Durability is synonymous with the Getac brand, and the A140 fully rugged tablet continues the tradition. The tablet is MIL-STD810G and IP65-certified to survive drops up to 4 feet and survive rain, moisture, vibrations, shock and extreme temperatures from -5.8°F to 140°F (operating temperature) and -60°F to 160°F (storage temperature). It is backed by Getac’s industry-best, three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty that includes accidental damage and environmental exposure.

For more information about the new Getac A140 fully rugged tablet, visit Getac.com.

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2015 consolidated revenue $28 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac’s business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets and rugged handheld and mobile video system devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance and field-service customers. For more information visit getac.com.