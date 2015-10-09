Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Tempe and Denver Police Departments Deploy Axon Body Cameras with Evidence.com from TASER

SEATTLE, WA, − TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced large orders of its Axon body-worn video cameras and Evidence.com solution, a back-end digital evidence management system. These orders were received in the third quarter and shipped in the third and fourth quarter of 2015 unless otherwise noted below.

Large orders were received from the following domestic agencies:

• Denver Police Department (CO): 800 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TASER Assurance Plan (TAP). (At the direction of the department, 200 body cameras were shipped in Q3 and the remaining 600 cameras will be shipped in Q1 2016)

• Orange County Sheriff’s Office (FL): 660 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP (At the direction of the department, 150 Flex cameras will be shipped in Q4 2015, 150 cameras will be shipped in Q1 2016 and the remaining 360 cameras will be shipped in Q2 2016.)

• Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (NV): 546 Axon Flex with five years of Evidence.com and TAP, add-on order

• San Diego County District Attorney’s Office (CA): 465 Standard Prosecutor Licenses with five years of Evidence.com and a one year deal made up of 20 Pro Prosecutor Licenses

• Tempe Police Department (AZ): 340 Axon Flex with five years of Evidence.com and TAP (At the direction of the department, 110 body cameras will be shipped in Q4 2015 and the remaining 230 cameras will be shipped in Q1 2016.)

• Horry County Police Department (SC): 325 Axon Body cameras with one year of Evidence.com

• Montgomery County Police Department (MD): 280 Axon Flex and Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP, add-on order

• Elizabeth Police Department (NJ): 250 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Linden Police Department (NJ): 100 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Binghamton Police Department (NY): 90 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Plainfield Police Department (NJ): 92 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Bristol Police Department (CT): 90 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Plan

• Arizona State University Police Department (AZ): 80 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Paducah Police Department (KY): 67 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Grants Pass Department of Public Safety (OR): 55 Axon Flex cameras with Axon Signal with 5 years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Ansonia Police Department (CT): 50 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Officer Safety Plan

• Janesville Police Department (WI): 44 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com

• Salinas Police Department (CA): 42 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com, add-on order

• Gillette Police Department (WY): 40 Axon Flex cameras with Axon Signal with five years of Evidence.com

• Bay City Police Department (MI): 35 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Coolidge Police Department (AZ): 30 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Gloucester City Police Department (NJ): 30 Axon Body cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

• Hallandale Police Department (FL): 28 Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com and TAP

About Axon & Evidence.com Platform: Thousands of law enforcement agencies to date are now utilizing the Axon Platform, allowing them to seamlessly integrate software and hardware to enable powerful capabilities. The Axon platform connects technology and people in order to create safer communities.

• Capture to courtroom: From body cameras to digital evidence management tools we arm law enforcement with great capabilities to help them focus on policing.

• Powerful Simplicity: Our hardware and software products work together seamlessly and are easy to use, with software upgrades every 30 days that continually expand law enforcement capabilities.

• Security Beyond CJIS. Our security practices go above and beyond CJIS requirements to keep law enforcement’s most sensitive data safe.

• Connected Mobile App Suite. The Axon suite of mobile applications augments the body camera experience and allows officers to Capture, View, and stream Live video from their smartphone.

There have been several studies conducted recently on the positive effects body-worn cameras can have on a police force and community. These studies include a year-long Cambridge University study conducted at the Rialto, CA Police Department that showed an 88% reduction in citizen complaints and a 60% reduction in uses of force after implementation of TASER’s Axon flex cameras. The San Diego Police Department also released a report showing the use of Axon body-worn cameras resulted in a 41% drop in complaints, 60% drop in total allegations and a 47% decline in “personal body” force by officers. The use of pepper spray was also reduced by 31%. In a study by Arizona State University, the Mesa Police Department’s use of Axon cameras revealed a 48% reduction in citizen complaints against camera officers for misconduct during the study period, and a 75% decline in use of force complaints.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobile apps. More than 155,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services.

