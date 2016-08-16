PatrolEyes launches affordable Cloud & Backup solutions

ADA, Mich. — PatrolEyes has unveiled their new low cost, scalable Cloud & Backup Service.A growing number of departments across the world have chosen to outfit with PatrolEyes body cameras to protect officers and citizens of their communities. The demand for police body cameras has also brought with it a demand for secure, affordable and accessible storage.

PatrolEyes CEO Mike Gramza states, “Recent legislation has required many police departments to extend the amount of time they hold on to camera footage along with laws on how secure and transparent the footage should be. Most agencies have been caught unprepared for the added cost of storage requirements, leading to budget constraints. Our solution is about 1/10th the cost of our competition but still provides the level of service that they demand.” “PatrolEyes has been dedicated to help departments meet these challenges and preserve their body camera programs through offering secure and scalable cloud storage based on their needs.”

With no up front charges, the PatrolEyes Cloud and Backup is cost effective way to deploy low cost local and cloud storage with many flexible options. Easily compatible with or without the PatrolEyes Camera Management Software, the customizable options simply allow you to choose your server, select your storage size and choose the amount of backup years needed. Large storage locker sizes range from 500GB to 60TB starting at $199/mo and while cloud storage is unlimited and can be retained for 1, 3, or 7 years. Other key features include full data encryption, 24/7 system health monitoring, password protected files with optional sharing permissions, retrieval of cloud video from anywhere, centralized daily reporting and the ability to retrieve files from the local device or cloud. PatrolEyes includes a 3 year hardware warranty and insurance policy on every storage locker.

About PatrolEyes

PatrolEyes body cameras by StuntCams are the most innovative cameras designed specifically for police and law enforcement. StuntCams has been an industry leader in the specialty cameras market for years and now has developed the most innovative line of body cameras to date. By paying close attention to each detail the PatrolEyes models by StuntCams are designed to be the most user friendly body cameras with the most advanced features, highest quality components, at the most competitive prices.

