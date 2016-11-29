PatrolEyes launches all new HD Ultra body camera

ADA, Mich. - Patroleyes has introduced the new HD Ultra SC-DV7 body camera, their nextgeneration body worn camera built specifically for law enforcement.

The PatrolEyes HD Ultra boasts a 170 degree field ofview with a super wide angle lens producing enhancedcapture of every detail. The camera records in resolutionup to 1296p HD, as well as 1080p and 720p with multipleframe rates up to 60fps. The HD Ultra features a 32megapixel camera and is one of the smallest and lightestweight body cameras weighing in at just 4.5 ounces.

Effortless recording can begin with the press of a singlebutton, even when the camera is turned off. Pre and postevent recording allow you to shoot video up to 1 minuteprior or 10 seconds after the point when you press record,so no action is ever missed. Visual, audible, and vibrationindicators give operators the peace of mind that thecamera is recording and functioning as desired. A newfeature specific to this model is the wireless remote, which can activate audio, video or takephotos without ever needing to touch the camera. It has 3 easy to use buttons and can easilymount to your belt or keys.

“The HD Ultra SC-DV7 is a great addition to the Patroleyes line of body cameras”, states MikeGramza, CEO. “We’ve designed the DV7 to be very compact and lightweight but still packed fullof features that officers are looking for. The DV7, and all of our PatrolEyes law enforcementmodels, can automatically connect to our management software that allow departments toeasily transfer and manage files afterwards, which makes it a complete solution for departmentsof all sizes.”

The HD Ultra can record 24/7 with multiple night vision options. Built in infrared LEDs can beturned on or off with the push of a button or can set to be automatically activated in low light.Record up to 30 feet in pitch darkness with the infrareds activated or disable them for covert lowlight recording while still in night vision mode. The HD Ultra also includes an external dockingstation, built-in LCD display, durable waterproof construction, device logging, time / date / IDstamp and multiple firmware options to suit departments large or small. Holding 64GB ofstorage, the SC-DV7 can capture hours of footage and store it safely with tamper proofprotection.

