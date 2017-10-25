Philadelphia Police Department secures agency-wide deployment on Axon Network

The nation’s fourth largest police agency purchases 4,500 Axon body-worn cameras backed by Evidence.com

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.– Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced the Philadelphia Police Department’s agency-wide purchase of Axon Body 2 cameras and Axon’s digital evidence management system, Evidence.com. The order of 4,500 Axon body cameras was received in the second quarter of 2017 and will ship in nine phases through 2021. It was approved for public release following presentation of the results of the field trial at the International Association of Chiefs of Police this week.

“The Philadelphia Police Department performed extensive testing of seven different body-worn camera manufacturers before choosing to fully deploy on the Axon network,” said Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. “Our cameras are making a difference in communities and police recognize the long-term value they bring to the officers as well as the public they serve. We’re thrilled that Philadelphia PD is one of 37 Major City Chief police members to deploy Axon body-worn cameras.”

About Axon

The Axon network is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

• In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

• At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

• In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 169,000 licensed users from around the world and more than 190,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Axon, the “Axon Delta” logo, Axon Body 2, Axon network, Evidence.com, and Smart Weapons are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

