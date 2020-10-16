Pro-Vision unveils new Bodycam 4 body-worn camera

Bodycam 4 is designed to make the process of capturing video evidence as simple as possible. Courtesy photo

New features including RFID Login, Automatic Activation and Full-Shift Continuous Recording make Bodycam 4 the body-worn camera built for policing in today’s world.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Pro-Vision Video Systems, a leader in mobile video solutions, announced today the release of its new Bodycam 4 body-worn camera – the dependable, fully-integrated body-worn camera you can count on to capture video evidence you can trust.

Bodycam 4 is intelligently designed to provide a cost-effective approach for policing in today’s world. With RFID Login, departments can purchase Bodycam 4 based on need instead of officer head count. This enables officers on different shifts to easily share a single body-worn camera, allowing departments to get what they need today while still being able to add more as resources allow.

Bodycam 4 is designed to make the process of capturing video evidence as simple as possible. The device features configurable Full-Shift Continuous Recording and Pre-Event Recording buffers to ensure critical events are not missed, even without hitting record. Bodycam 4 can also be automatically activated by any vehicle within a 30-foot range to keep the focus where it should be – on the situation at hand.

“We believe that every department should be able to get intelligent technology without ruining their budgets,” said Corey Mathews, sales manager - law enforcement division at Pro-Vision. “The Bodycam 4 is specifically designed with that in mind. We want to help departments tell the full story of what happened during an incident, and Bodycam 4 is the tool they need to do that.”

Users can trust the evidence they capture with Integrated GPS that stamps coordinates on video files and in metadata to provide the extra details needed to tell the full story.

Uploading and managing video evidence is also easier with Bodycam 4’s Flexible Docking & Video Upload features. Users can upload evidence directly to the SecuraMax Cloud evidence management solution from camera docking stations either in the field or at the office. The ability to simultaneously tag Bodycam 4 and Pro-Vision HD In-Car Video System evidence using timeline-based tagging increases efficiency and simplifies the evidence management process.

Departments are also only charged for SecuraMax access per device, not per user. This allows departments to provide access to the software without having to spend more on extra software licenses.

To provide dependable performance in any environment, Bodycam 4 features an IP68 waterproof rating, a military-rated design and a 14-Hour Full-Shift Replaceable Battery.

For more information, visit www.provisionusa.com/law-enforcement/police-bodycam4.php.

About Pro-Vision

Founded in 2003, Pro-Vision is a leading video technology solutions provider trusted by thousands of organizations in 58 countries. Pro-Vision solutions include vehicle video recording systems, body-worn cameras, data management and cloud-based storage solutions. Pro-Vision transit, law enforcement and commercial partners utilize these solutions to enhance safety, increase productivity and protect critical assets. For more information, visit provisionusa.com.