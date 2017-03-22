Sacramento, San Bernardino and Pittsburgh Police deploy cameras on the Axon Network

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, March 22, 2017 – Axon, a business unit of TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) and the global leader in connected apps and devices for law enforcement, today announced multiple large orders of its body-worn video cameras and digital evidence management solution. These orders were received in the first quarter of 2017 and will ship in phased deployments beginning the first quarter of 2017.

Significant orders were received from the following domestic agencies:

Sacramento Police Department (CA): 750 Axon Body 2 and Axon Flex cameras (combination of both) with five years of Evidence.com (with Signal technology for 230 units) on the TASER Assurance Plan (TAP). This is the 36th of 68 Major City Chiefs member agencies

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police (PA): 550 Axon Body 2 cameras with Evidence.com (with Signal technology for 150 units) on TAP.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department (IL): 234 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on TAP.

Pembroke Pines Police Department (FL): 211 Axon Body 2 cameras Evidence.com on TAP.

San Bernardino Police Department (CA): 200 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com (with Signal technology for 95 units) on TAP.

Burlington Police Department (VT): 110 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Basic Plan (89 licenses) and the Standard Plan (15 licenses).

Muncie Police Department (IN): 85 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan.

Boynton Beach Police Department (FL): 80 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com(with Signal technology for 60 units) on TAP.

To date, more than 100,000 licenses have been contracted on the Axon network worldwide. The Axon network seamlessly integrates devices and apps to enable powerful capabilities for building safer communities. The Axon network includes:

Smart Devices – Body cameras and in-car video that leverage technology such as Bluetooth® wireless technology and Wi-Fi® to better track and manage data

– Body cameras and in-car video that leverage technology such as Bluetooth® wireless technology and Wi-Fi® to better track and manage data Mobile Apps – Evidence management for iOS and Android devices with Axon View and Axon Capture

– Evidence management for iOS and Android devices with Axon View and Axon Capture Unified and Integrated Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) – One platform that removes siloed DEMS through cloud computing, integrations across media points, and open file standards that do not require proprietary file formats or media players

– One platform that removes siloed DEMS through cloud computing, integrations across media points, and open file standards that do not require proprietary file formats or media players Forensic Suite Tools – Forensic analysis via Axon Five Axon Detect Axon Convert

– Forensic analysis via Connected Ecosystem – From capture to courtroom, securely share and track digital evidence across public safety stakeholders

– From capture to courtroom, securely share and track digital evidence across public safety stakeholders Digital Verification and Audit Logs – Record every interaction with any piece of digital evidence including capture, ingest, retrieve, manage, and share

– Record every interaction with any piece of digital evidence including capture, ingest, retrieve, manage, and share Advanced Security – Industry–leading people, practices, and products that comply with CJIS at both the infrastructure and application layers and ISO/IEC 27001

