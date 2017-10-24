Safe Fleet expands into law enforcement with COBAN Technologies acquisition

BELTON, Mo.— Safe Fleet is pleased to announce the acquisition of COBAN Technologies, Inc (“COBAN”).

COBAN is a leading supplier of body cameras and in-car video solutions for law enforcement. Established in 2002, COBAN’s innovative in-car video and digital evidence management software is used by many of the top police departments in the country.

“COBAN is an excellent addition to Safe Fleet’s portfolio. The combination of COBAN’s position in law enforcement with Safe Fleet’s leading video positions in School and Transit Bus, Fire, Waste, and Commercial markets firmly establishes Safe Fleet as the largest global provider of video solutions to the fleet market,” stated John Knox, CEO of Safe Fleet. “Safe Fleet/COBAN is now the only video provider able to comprehensively supply common and integrated video solutions to all First Responder departments as well as all municipal fleet markets.”

“The opportunity with Safe Fleet is compelling for our customers and our employees,” said Doug Dickerson, COBAN CEO. “I’m excited about the acquisition. COBAN’s technology in body worn camera, in-car video, Artificial Intelligence-based (AI) real-time video analytics, video data and evidence management software combined with Safe Fleet’s comprehensive leading product line in Bus and Commercial markets creates best-in-class video product capabilities and breadth.”

Financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

About COBAN Technologies

COBAN Technologies is committed to manufacturing and developing digital video solutions of the highest caliber for public safety agencies. COBAN’s unique design of in-car video systems, interview room systems, body worn cameras, evidence management, and back office management software provides law enforcement with a complete digital solution that maximizes return on investment. Since 2002, COBAN’s commitment to the highest standards of integrity has contributed to the overall satisfaction of our customers. Thousands of COBAN systems have been deployed by hundreds of police departments across the United States, ranging from small departments with a few vehicles, to large, multi-precinct cities such as the City of Los Angeles and City of Chicago. For more information about COBAN please visit www.cobantech.com.

About Safe Fleet

Headquartered in Belton, MO, Safe Fleet owns a portfolio of brands that provide safety solutions to fleet vehicle manufacturers and operators around the world. These brands serve several major markets including: Bus, Rail and RV, Truck and Trailer, Work Truck, Emergency, Waste, and Industrial and Military. With over 1,100 employees and 10 manufacturing locations, Safe Fleet targets markets with increasing demand for operator, passenger, and pedestrian safety. For more information about Safe Fleet and our portfolio of brands please visit www.safefleet.net.