San Diego Police Department Makes Initial Purchase to Outfit 300 Officers with TASER’s AXON Body-Worn Cameras

Selects EVIDENCE.com to Store and Manage Digital Evidence

Seattle, WA - EVIDENCE.com, a business unit of TASER (NASDAQ: TASR), today announced the purchase of 300 AXON body-worn video cameras by the San Diego Police Department. The order includes 250 AXON Body and 50 Flex cameras and a five-year subscription to EVIDENCE.com as the backend data management system.

“Our deployment of the body-worn cameras is just one of the many steps we are taking to ensure public trust,” says San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman. “We have already started to see the benefits of this technology during our testing period and we are looking forward to seeing long-term success with this program.”

“The mere presence of a camera in any situation in which police interact with the public has been shown to increase transparency,” says Marcus Womack, General Manager for EVIDENCE.com. “When you pair this technology with our digital evidence management platform you enable secure and reliable evidence handling through the complete chain-of-custody.”

TASER’s AXON cameras are small, yet highly visible, and powered by a pocketsize battery pack which can be attached securely to sunglasses, a cap, a shirt collar, or a head mount. When recording, the cameras capture a wide-angle, full-color view of what an officer is facing. The video automatically uploads to EVIDENCE.com, a cloud-based storage and management system, where it can be easily accessed for review. An end-user cannot tamper with video files stored online or on AXON video camera.

EVIDENCE.com helps police capture, manage, and share their digital evidence without the complexity or cost of installing in-house servers. It enables greater transparency through seamless integration with the industry-leading AXON body-worn video cameras. EVIDENCE.com is the most secure, scalable, and cost-effective solution for managing all types of digital evidence. EVIDENCE.com automates the upload process to ensure security and integrity while keeping officers in the field rather than sitting at computers.

A year-long Cambridge University study conducted at the Rialto, CA Police Department investigated whether officers’ use of video cameras could bring measurable benefits to relations between police and civilians. The results showed an 88% reduction in citizen complaints and a 60% reduction in uses of force after implementation of TASER’s AXON Flex cameras.

