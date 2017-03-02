Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and Nevada Highway Patrol to deploy body cameras with Evidence.com from Axon

Santa Clara becomes 15th Major County Sheriff’s Association to roll out Axon body-worn cameras

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., — Axon, a business unit of TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) and the global leader in connected apps and devices for law enforcement, today announced multiple large orders of its body-worn video cameras and digital evidence management solution, Evidence.com. These orders were received in the fourth quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2017. They were shipped in the fourth quarter of 2016 and will continue shipping throughout multiple phases in 2017.

“We’re thrilled to see the accelerating adoption of our technology by our law enforcement customers,” said Rick Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of TASER International. “Recent wins from our first State & Provincial police customers, Nevada Highway Patrol and Georgia State Patrol, are great examples of where our investments in new product lines like the Fleet in-car camera solution are impacting purchase decisions today. We’re looking forward to continuing the expansion of the Axon network with new products like the Axon Signal Sidearm, our new Records Management System (RMS) and new Axon Artificial Intelligence capabilities in 2017 and beyond.”

Significant orders were received from the following domestic agencies:

• Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department (CA): 1200 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan. Orders placed in the first quarter of 2017 and will be shipped in four phases of 300 cameras.

• Nevada Highway Patrol (NV): 446 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com with Signal technology on the Unlimited Plan.

• Broward County Sheriff’s Office (FL): 167 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the TASER Assurance Plan (TAP). Add-on order.

• Florida Department of Corrections (FL): 155 Axon Body 2 cameras with one year of Evidence.com on the Basic Plan.

• Fort Myers Police Department (FL): 142 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com with Signal technology on the Officer Safety Plan.

• Midland Police Department (TX): 133 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan.

• Beaverton Police Department (OR): 110 Axon Body 2 and seven Axon Flex cameras with three years of Evidence.com on the Basic Plan.

• Duluth Police Department (MN): 100 Axon Body 2 cameras with one year of Evidence.com with Signal technology on the Standard Plan.

• South Dakota Department of Game Fish and Parks, Division of Wildlife (SD): 96 Axon Flex 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the TASER Assurance Plan (TAP) .

To date, more than 100,000 licenses have been contracted on the Axon network worldwide. The Axon network seamlessly integrates devices and apps to enable powerful capabilities for building safer communities. The Axon network includes:

• Smart Devices – Body cameras and in-car video that leverage technology such as Bluetooth® wireless technology and Wi-Fi® to better track and manage data

• Mobile Apps – Evidence management for iOS and Android devices with Axon View and Axon Capture

• Unified and Integrated Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) – One platform that removes siloed DEMS through cloud computing, integrations across media points, and open file standards that do not require proprietary file formats or media players

• Forensic Suite Tools – Forensic analysis via Axon Five and Axon Detect and proprietary video format conversion via Axon Convert

• Connected Ecosystem – From capture to courtroom, securely share and track digital evidence across public safety stakeholders

• Digital Verification and Audit Logs – Record every interaction with any piece of digital evidence including capture, ingest, retrieve, manage, and share

• Advanced Security – Industry–leading people, practices, and products that comply with CJIS at both the infrastructure and application layers and ISO/IEC 27001

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobile apps. More than 178,000 lives have been saved from death or serious injury with TASER’s products and services. Learn more at www.taser.com and www.axon.io or by calling (800) 978-2737.