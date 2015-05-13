Scottsdale Police Department Upgrades to 460 TASER X2 Smart Weapons

TASER Announces Numerous Weapons Orders
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2015 – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple orders of its TASER® brand next generation Smart Weapons. These orders were received and shipped in the second quarter.
Significant TASER Weapon orders:
- Appleton Police Department (WI): 86 TASER® X2™ Smart Weapons, Officer Safety Plan
- Arapahoe County Jail (CO): 42 TASER® X26P™ Smart Weapons
- Arizona Department of Corrections (AZ): 81 X2s
- Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office (VA): 57 X2s
- Clayton County Sheriff’s Office (GA): 50 X26Ps
- Connecticut Police Academy (CT): 85 X2s
- Corvallis Police Department (OR): 50 X26Ps
- Dallas Police Department (TX): 50 X26Ps
- Elkhart City Police Department (IN): 131 X26Ps
- Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole (GA): 126 X26Ps
- International Order: 230 X26Ps, 150 TASER® Cam™ HD recorders, and 10 X2s
- International Order: 40 X26Ps, 40 TASER Cam HD recorders
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (NV): 60 X6Ps
- Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (CA): 41 X26Ps
- Miami Beach Police Department (FL): 345 X2s
- Oakland Police Department (CA): 60 X26Ps
- Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (FL): 50 X2s with TASER CAM HD recorders
- Pennsylvania State Police Training Academy (PA): 95 X26Ps
- Scottsdale Police Department (AZ): 474 X2, upgrade, TASER Assurance Plan (TAP)
- Texas Department of Public Safety (TX): 125 X26P
TASER Social Media Links
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TASER.International
- TASER Blog: http://blog.taser.com/
- LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/71228
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/taserinternational1
- Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/OfficialTASER
About TASER International, Inc.
TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its growing suite of technology solutions, including AXON body-worn video cameras and EVIDENCE.com, a secure digital evidence management platform. More than 149,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services.
Learn more at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.
TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo, TASER X26P™, TASER X2™, TASER X26™, TASER Cam™ HD, and AXON are trademarks of TASER International, Inc.
Note to Investors
Please visit http://investor.taser.com, http://blog.taser.com, www.twitter.com/taser_ir, www.twitter.com/officialtaser and https://www.facebook.com/TASER.International where TASER discloses information from time to time about the company, its financial information, and its business.
Visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement at: http://investor.taser.com/safeHarbor.cfm
For investor relations information please contact Erin Curtis by phone at 480-515-6330 or via email at IR@TASER.com.