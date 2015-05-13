Scottsdale Police Department Upgrades to 460 TASER X2 Smart Weapons

TASER Announces Numerous Weapons Orders



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2015 – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple orders of its TASER® brand next generation Smart Weapons. These orders were received and shipped in the second quarter.

Significant TASER Weapon orders:

Appleton Police Department (WI): 86 TASER® X2™ Officer Safety Plan

Arapahoe County Jail (CO): 42 TASER® X26P™

Arizona Department of Corrections (AZ): 81 X2s

Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office (VA): 57 X2s

Clayton County Sheriff’s Office (GA): 50 X26Ps

Connecticut Police Academy (CT): 85 X2s

Corvallis Police Department (OR): 50 X26Ps

Dallas Police Department (TX): 50 X26Ps

Elkhart City Police Department (IN): 131 X26Ps

Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole (GA): 126 X26Ps

International Order: 230 X26Ps, 150 TASER® Cam™ HD recorders, and 10 X2s

International Order: 40 X26Ps, 40 TASER Cam HD recorders

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (NV): 60 X6Ps

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (CA): 41 X26Ps

Miami Beach Police Department (FL): 345 X2s

Oakland Police Department (CA): 60 X26Ps

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (FL): 50 X2s with TASER CAM HD recorders

Pennsylvania State Police Training Academy (PA): 95 X26Ps

Scottsdale Police Department (AZ): 474 X2, upgrade, TASER Assurance Plan (TAP)

Texas Department of Public Safety (TX): 125 X26P

