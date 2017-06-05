Second annual ‘Axon Accelerate’ Conference sells out, additional seats made available

Axon offers 50 additional seats for user conference in Scottsdale, Ariz.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, announced today that its second annual Axon Accelerate conference has filled all 500 seats. Due to continued demand for attendance, Axon is opening up 50 additional seats for law enforcement officers and public safety professionals to attend the user conference June 19-20 in Scottsdale, AZ. To secure a ticket visit: www.axon.com/conference.

The Axon Accelerate conference includes a certification program, innovation workshop and user conference featuring sessions from industry leaders who will cover topics like effective evidence management strategies, body camera policy trends and crisis communications. Attendees will leave the event having exchanged ideas and best practices with some of the most engaging minds in their field, and with new knowledge about the rapid acceleration of technology in law enforcement.

To improve upon last year’s inaugural conference, Axon is offering participants the chance to create their own agenda by choosing from the more than 40 sessions available this year. This allows attendees to gather the information that is most beneficial for their agencies and communities.

“Accelerate is one of the year’s most exciting events for Axon. It allows us to help our customers get the most out of our technology and collaborate together with them on future innovations,” says Axon Founder and CEO, Rick Smith. “We are constantly working to change the face of police technology, and we relish any opportunity to discuss current and future technologies with the brave men and women our company serves.”

Furthering Axon’s commitment to deliver innovative solutions for the problems facing law enforcement, Smith will host a hands-on Innovation Workshop following the Axon Accelerate conference on June 22. The workshop will allow a select group of law enforcement leaders to help craft Axon’s product roadmap with creative exercises and one-on-one product discussions with Axon’s engineering and design teams.

For more information on signing up, visit www.Axon.com/Innovation.

About Axon

The Axon Network is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 100,000 licensed users from around the world and more than 181,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.