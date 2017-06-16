Sentinel Camera Systems introduces real-time live streaming body camera

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. — Sentinel Camera Systems, LLC announced today the immediate availability of its new “Protector” 4G LTE Body-Worn camera. This innovative body-camera streaming system transmits live video, audio, and GPS location in real time, day or night, to a police, command or dispatch center, while simultaneously recording and retaining video in the camera itself.

David Wasserstrom, Executive Director of Sentinel, said the “Protector” is currently the only 4G LTE live streaming body camera available industry-wide. He added, “The Protector has the benefit of increasing the safety of police officers in the line of duty by giving headquarters real-time situation awareness and the ability to make immediate critical assessments and decisions to aid officers in the field.”

The “Protector” body camera has one-button activation control and provides up to 64GB of memory, 21- megapixel recording, and a 140-degree wide-angle lens. It also offers infrared technology for night recording, multiple resolution settings, pre and post recording capabilities, and many additional features to aid officers in obtaining high quality video recording.

The “Protector” streaming system can be transmitted through any telecommunications company capable of processing 4G LTE transmissions. However, purchasers can take advantage of Sentinel’s agreement with a national telecommunications carrier for unlimited high speed LTE data transmission for a fixed monthly cost per camera, with no speed throttling or financial overage charges. Mr. Wasserstrom also noted that acquisition financing is available for three to five year terms.

Sentinel Camera Systems designs and markets a full line of Body-Worn Camera Systems intended to obtain Digital Multimedia Evidence consisting of all recordings to include but not limited to audio, video, photographs and the associated metadata. Website: www.sentinelcamerasystems.com

For more information, contact David Wasserstrom at david@sentinelcamerasystems.com or by phone at 215.635.3770

About Sentinel Camera Systems

